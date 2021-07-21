Pokemon Unite is already a huge hit on Twitch

Pokemon Unite may have only just been released, but the hype is definitely real online – especially on Twitch. Streamers and viewers alike are coming together in droves to play and watch the TiMi Studios MOBA.

Nintendo has entered the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena genre with their newest release, Pokemon Unite. In it, two teams go head-to-head in an all-out brawl to be crowned the winner of the Unite Battle tournament.

Not only is it a hoot to play, but apparently it’s also a lot of fun to watch too – with Twitch’s viewership numbers in the hundreds of thousands and rising.

Pokemon Unite on Twitch

Just hours after releasing on Nintendo Switch on July 21, streaming viewership numbers boomed with streamers like Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid playing the game for 30,000 interested watchers.

Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL‘ White and Sebastian ‘forsen’ Fors also joined in on the fun, pulling in 25,000 viewers combined as they took to the arena and duked it out for the crown.

At the time of writing, over 200,000 Pokemon fans are watching the newest entry in the series be played live, making it the fourth most-viewed category on the platform right now. And it makes us wonder – does this have esports potential? It’s got everything: the MOBA-style gameplay and it’s enjoyable to watch.

It remains to be seen how popular it will be on Twitch over the coming weeks, but with a seasonal Battle Pass filled to the brim with neat rewards, it seems as though TiMi Studios is aiming to keep a solid player base for months to come.

For more Unite content, including news, guides, and more, check out our dedicated Pokemon section. Alolan Mythical, Zeraora, is also being given away for free in the first few weeks of the game’s launch – see our guide for more information.