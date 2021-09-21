Pokemon Unite lets dead players finish their abilities and people want it fixed

Pokémon Unite can sometimes let abilities finish dealing their damage even after the player who used it died, and people want a bit more consistency or a fix.

Battles in any MOBA can be decided with split-second decision-making that can leave the winning players with barely any health leftover. That’s why a strange bug in Pokémon Unite can get really costly for a team that wins a skirmish.

Moves like Greninja’s Water Shuriken have been seen still attacking and finishing off players, even though the Pokémon that casted has already fallen in combat.

Clips like the one from Reddit user ‘Nopenoperdienope’ shows how the victor of a fight isn’t always safe from those they just conquered.

“Really wish moves would stop after defeating an enemy Pokémon,” they said. The video shows Nopenoperdienope’s Garchomp with roughly half HP remaining the moment Greninja died, but they still got deleted.

Two full volleys from the Water Shuriken managed to get cast, which was plenty for Greninja to get a revenge kill without being alive.

If this was a full-fledged bug, then it’s something Timi Studios would have to fix to prevent games from getting derailed.

If it’s a feature, however, then consistency would be appreciated from the Pokémon Unite community.

“Like, where the f**k are those shuriken coming from?” one user said. “I feel like there are other moves that should go off after death but don’t.”

“As a Gardevoir main I feel cheated now, since if I die in the middle of psyshock the remaining hits don’t go off,” another person said.

Pokémon Unite is still in its early phases, so the devs could make adjustments to make something like this a proper game mechanic.

But if the game isn’t going to go that route then the Pokémon Unite devs could look into the issue in the future.