Pokemon Unite could be getting Articuno soon according to new leak

Official marketing material may have just leaked Articuno releasing in Pokemon Unite soon. The promo showed off a screenshot of the Legendary Kanto bird in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

Originally launching in July, Pokemon Unite has continued to draw in Nintendo fans with its casual entryway into the MOBA genre. The Nintendo Switch and mobile title has had a steady stream of updates adding characters from the popular Game Freak series.

The free-to-play title may be getting another major addition soon by introducing a new Legendary Kanto bird. A screenshot of Articuno in the multiplayer appears to have been leaked by The Pokemon Company’s marketing material.

Pokemon Unite Articuno release happening soon?

The official Twitter account for Nintendo Europe sparked the rumor after posting a Winter Wonderland contest involving Pokemon prizes. “This month’s theme is Winter Wonderland! Reply with a screenshot of Pokémon enjoying the wintery landscape,” they tweeted.

One of the screenshots posted, however, featured Greninja fighting Articuno in Pokemon Unite. The image immediately had fans speculating that the promotional material could be hinting at it being added to free-to-play MOBA soon.

The picture shows off the Shivre City map, which is only available in Unite’s quick play mode. The screenshot posted by Nintendo appears to show the Kanto Legendary bird as a new boss battle NPC on the wintery-themed battle arena.

This month’s #Pokemon25CaptureContest theme is Winter Wonderland ❄️! Reply with a screenshot of Pokémon enjoying the wintery landscape + #Pokemon25CaptureContest by 22/11 for a chance to win these prizes 👇 pic.twitter.com/XKQs8JqQKq — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 8, 2021

Popular Pokemon outlet PokeXperto posted a more zoomed-in version of the image, which clearly shows Articuno in the TiMi Studios MOBA. Considering this is an official Nintendo promotional image, it’s interesting, to say the least.

Algunos seguidores indican que el Pokémon podría ser Greninja 😃 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 8, 2021

It should be pointed out that Articuno was actually available as an NPC in Pokemon Unite’s beta in 2020, but was pulled from the final release of the title. So its return in a future update wouldn’t be that shocking.

It’s unclear if the screenshot is from the beta or a current build of the free-to-play multiplayer. Either way, this gives hope to fans that the iconic Kanto Legendary could make its return soon to wreak havoc alongside Zapdos.