Pokemon Company announce new MOBA game in development: Pokemon Unite

After a week of build up, the Pokemon Company have announced they are partnering with Tencent Games to bring a brand new Pokemon experience with Pokemon Unite.

The partnership for a new game between the two was first announced in July of 2019. Little under a year later and that game has finally been revealed.

Pokemon's first MOBA game

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-start MOBA game bringing a strategic take to the Pokemon franchise. There will be 5v5 team battles where players will cooperate with one another to catch, level up and evolve Pokemon.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokemon Company, revealed that the "development concept behind Pokemon Unite was to "create a Pokemon game that anyone could pick up and enjoy immediately." It looks like the game will also cater to competitive players also, though.

The real-time battles will feature the most Pokemon that have been seen in a battle yet. Two teams of five Pokemon is guaranteed to create carnage!

As with any Pokemon battle the goal is to defeat your opponents. These battles take place in the Battle Arena where your side is on the left and opponents on the right.

It isn't clear whether this switches around for each player. On each team's side there are a total of five goals (scoring areas). Only one Battle Arena was showcased so it is currently unknown whether there will be multiple settings you can battle.

You can watch the entire presentation on Pokemon Unite below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0meaWFXuTzc

In-depth strategy

Only brief details were revealed but it already looks like the strategy behind the game will be in depth. Unite moves that can take out multiple opponents, teaming up against particular Pokemon and double points in the final two-minutes are already elements that trainers will need to consider. In addition to this there will be no type advantages either - we'll have to wait and see how trainers feel about that!

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-start game. This likely means while it is indeed free-to-play, there will be micro-transactions involved and ones that will help you win.

It will be available on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and will feature cross-platform. Any differences between the two platforms weren't revealed.

No release date has been announced but hopefully we will hear something soon!