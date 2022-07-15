Pokemon Unite 1st Anniversary Event: New licenses, boss rush, and battle pass

Philip Trahan . 10 minutes ago

Pokemon Unite is celebrating its 1st Anniversary with a big event set to introduce a lot of new content into the game. Here’s everything you can expect to see from Pokemon Unite’s 1st Anniversary celebration.

Pokemon Unite is turning a year old on July 21, 2022, after plenty of successful collection events and new Pokemon introductions.

Now, developer TiMi Studios is celebrating Unite’s 1st Anniversary with a big content blowout which is set to last through August and even into September.

Fans looking forward to the event can expect six brand new Pokemon, a new game mode, the Season 9 battle pass and much more.

Contents

When does the Pokemon Unite 1st Anniversary Event start?

Timi Studios The 1st Anniversary celebration event begins with the Icy Glaceon Challenge, which lets players earn Glaceon’s Unite license.

Fittingly, the Pokemon Unite 1st Anniversary Event celebration starts on July 21, 2022, which is the exact date Pokemon Unite launched last year.

The official Pokemon Unite blog post did not give a definitive end date for the 1st Anniversary celebration, but the first wave of new licenses ends on August 16.

The celebration kicks off with the Icy Glaceon Challenge, which tasks players with completing missions to earn the Unite License for the event’s first new arrival: Glaceon.

New Pokemon Licenses

As mentioned above the 1st Anniversary Event is offering players a wave of new Unite Licenses, starting with Glaceon on July 21.

Interestingly, Glaceon marks the third Eeveelution to make its way to Pokemon Unite alongside the Ranged Attackers Sylveon and Espeon.

Timi Studios A total of six new Pokemon will join the Pokemon Unite roster to celebrate the 1st Anniversary.

Additionally, players can expect the Ultra Beast Buzzwole on August 4, as well as the Gen 2 pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar on August 16.

Finally, TiMi Studios teased the second wave of new Unite Licenses coming in September, adding three more Pokemon to the roster this year.

Boss Rush Mode

A new type of quick battle is coming in the form of a new Boss Rush game mode.

According the offical blog post “In Boss Rush, players team up to defeat powerful bosses and earn thrilling rewards.”

Timi Studios The new quick battle Boss Rush game mode lets players take on previous boss Pokemon like Zapdos, Regigigas, and Avalugg.

The Boss Rush mode will be available during the specific periods listed below throughout the anniversary celebration:

July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT to July 24, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

July 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to August 7, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

August 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to August 21, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT

Season 9 Battle Pass

The 1st Anniversary event also brings with it the Season 9 battle pass, which will offer brand new Holowear for both Pikachu and Wigglytuff.

For Pikachu, players can earn the Band Style: Pikachu, which some stylish street wear as well as his own electric guitar.

Timi Studios Pokemon Unite’s Season 9 battle pass offers up the Band Style: Pikachu Holowear as a reward.

Wigglytuff players can look forward to Songstress Style: Wigglytuff, who may be based off Japanese idol culture.

Login bonuses and more

The 1st Anniversary event is giving out free Unite licenses and Holowear just for logging in during the event.

Players simply need to log onto Pokemon Unite for five days between July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT and October 12, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT to get the following rewards:

Day 1: Pikachu & Fashionable Style: Pikachu

Day 2: Lucario & Concert Style: Lucario

Day 3: Blastoise & Firefighter Style: Blastoise

Day 4: Snorlax & Bedtime Style: Snorlax

Day 5: Sylveon & Checkered Style: Sylveon

Players who already own these cosmetics will instead recieve 100 Aeos coins for each piece.

Finally, players will be able to collect frosting during the Annniversary Cake Challenge.

Completing missions and collecting frosting will earn players rewards as they progress through the challenge, which will run from July 21, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PDT to September 1, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Unite 1st Anniversary celebration event arriving on July 21.