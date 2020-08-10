Pokemon Twilight Wings finale has most epic battle of entire series

Pokemon fans were treated to an epic finale of Sword & Shield's spin-off anime Twilight Wings. The final episode featured one of the series' most mind-blowing battles that will be talked about for a long time.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest game in the long-running franchise introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

To give fans a deeper look at the title's lore and characters, a companion anime called Twilight Wings was released in 2020. The seven episode YouTube series came to an end on August 6 with a battle you won't want to miss.

Pokemon Twilight Wings ends with epic battle

Twilight Wings made its debut in January, and took players on a journey through the Galar region. The seven episode spinoff series focused on various Gym Leaders featured in the game, before concluding with League Champion Leon taking on Raihan.

Director Shingo Yamashita and artists such as Weilin Zhang were able to bring Gen VIII's Dynamaxing to life like never seen before. The limited series' final moments were an epic showcase of stellar animation, and jaw-dropping visuals.

Fans of the game were floored by the anime's conclusion, such as Twitter user 'FlareGamer64' whose tweet featuring a clip of the battle went viral on the social media platform. "The battle scene between Leon and Raihan was AMAZING. Thank you Twilight Wings," the post read.

The battle scene between Leon and Raihan was AMAZING. It's only a minute but it was so energetic. Thank you Twilight Wings. #PokemonSwordShield #anipoke #TwilightWings pic.twitter.com/TbgNvu9Zch — Flare | A month for a purple chameleon (@FlareGamer64) August 6, 2020

The fact that the entire sequence is a minute long is a testament to the incredible work the animation team did on the series. Every frame has to capture the enormity of each Pokemon and their battle moves, which makes it all the more impressive in motion.

If you still haven't watched Twilight Wings, you can catch the entire thing on YouTube for free. There are only seven episodes in total, and they run anywhere from five to nine minutes in length. While on the shorter side, the animation is gorgeous and the series does a great job fleshing out Galar.