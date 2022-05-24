Pokemon trainer has, quite literally, caught ’em all

The Pokemon motto has always been “Gotta catch ’em all” and now this has officially been achieved with one Pokemon Home user showing off their completed Pokedex.

Long-time Pokemon fans will always be nostalgic for the early years. Whether it was losing countless hours to Pokemon Red and Blue or watching the incredible Pokemon anime that took over the TV of kids everywhere back in the 90s, the craze was incredible and everyone was determined to catch ’em all!

Fast forward to 2022 and the original 151 are just a small segment of the ginormous roster of over 900 Pokemon we have now. It can be hard to know who you’ve caught over the years, but Pokemon Home has changed this and made it easier to manage.

Using this data, one determined Pokemon gamer has shown off the perfect Pokedex.

Pokemon player completes Pokedex

Pokemon Home is a free app that allows you to see which Pokemon you’ve caught across various Pokemon games and has been updated recently to include the most recent releases.

The full list of supported titles is here: Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Eevee!

Not only that, but it also takes into account your ‘Pokemon Bank’ account too.

ZoroeArc is the plucky person who has managed to successfully pull off this ridiculous feat and they provided a nice video to celebrate the accomplishment.

As well as the video, the OP also gave a huge statement regarding what they had done, and we’ve picked out the key bit: “This is my completed Living Pokédex, with not only all 905 Pokémon, but every gender difference, regional variant and alternate form, for a total of 1244 Pokémon, using every main series game released over the course of ten years, from Black 2/White 2 to Legends Arceus.”

Understandably, the comments section was full of nothing but praise for the user with one person saying: “That’s actually really amazing, congratulations,” and another adding: “You’re a Pokemanz master.”

This is a phenomenal effort, but there will be no resting on their laurels when the next generation arrives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!