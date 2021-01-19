 Pokemon trainer gets Lv100 Shiny Blastoise in surprise trade, but there's a catch - Dexerto
Pokemon trainer gets Lv100 Shiny Blastoise in surprise trade, but there’s a catch

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:03

by David Purcell
Shiny Blastoise pokemon sword shield
Nintendo

Shiny Pokemon appearing in surprise trades are moments some players will never forget, and for this trainer on Pokemon Sword and Shield, a reaction of jubilation was only natural after receiving a Blastoise. However, the story wasn’t all rosy. 

As regular players will know by now, Shinies are not just spawning all over the place in the Galar Region – nor are they in any other part of the fictional world. In fact, it takes serious persistence to get ahold of one legitimately, and there are a few tactics you can utilize to get better at finding them.

If you’re a seriously lucky person, though, trading can be a great way to grab one as well. Some really generous members of the community have been known to send Shiny Pokemon through this method, leaving the other trainer delighted.

Now, the reaction was of delight and excitement this time, but there was an ugly underbelly to what appeared to be a great moment.

gigantamax blastoise
Pokemon Company
Gigantamax Blastoise, and its Shiny variant, can be found in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield surprise trade

As seen below, Reddit user Vegaworldpeace was extremely grateful for the gift. A Shiny Blastoise is a difficult Pokemon to get in normal circumstances, so to have one handed to you is a big deal.

They said: “Someone sent me a LV 100 shiny Blastosie in a surprise trade!”

That being said, quite quickly a number of other users in the subreddit realized this one might be too good to be true.

Some one sent me a LV 100 shiny Blastosie in a surprise trade from PokemonSwordAndShield

 

“Definitely hacked man. Sorry to say,” one posted, which led to a group of players hinting at the same possibility. After checking the Pokemon IVs and the trainer ID for the Pokemon, it was certain that the mon was definitely hacked – which led, they say, to the player releasing it into the wild.

“It looks like the original trainer was a shorten URL. I try to mess with no hacks so I’ll release it. Thanks for the info everyone, definitely wasn’t try to break any rules within this community.”

A few people had suspected that the post was advertising hacked Pokemon, which is something that’s been seen before in the subreddit. However, it appears to have been a genuine mistake.

How do you know if your Pokemon is hacked?

Screenshot of Shiny Charizard in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Nintendo
Shiny Pokemon are not always what they seem.

There are a few indicators that your Pokemon may be hacked. It’s always handy to check after trading as well, especially if you want your team to be squeaky clean.

First of all, you can check the IVs of the Pokemon. If they are all perfect, chances are that your latest recruit has been hacked, but that’s not the only indicator. The Trainer ID connected to the Pokemon may also be blank, named after a website selling hacks, or a shortened URL.

These are the main flags to suggest it actually originated through hacks, not caught in a traditional way.

As always, we would encourage players to stay away from hacked Pokemon at all costs. If you ever have a problem, or suspicion, that one of yours may be hacked – tweet us @PokemonSwordNS at any time and we’ll check it out!

Apex Legends dev responds to calls for increased level cap beyond 500

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:02

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends' level 500 badge
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends dev Jason McCord has explained why he’s against just lifting the level cap from 500 to a bigger number, but hinted at having some ideas for making a change. 

There are plenty of goals for any Apex Legends grinder to hit when they drop into Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale. You can go after the Apex Predator rank in Ranked mode, you can try and pick up every cosmetic, or you can go after the top player level of level 500.

Previously, that top player level was limited to level 100, but after players kicked up a fuss about not having much else to do when they got their, Respawn lifted the cap all the way to level 500. And they added in a few goodies like weapon charms and Apex packs, too.

However, many players have already gotten up to level 500 now, and want another target to aim for. Yet, it’s unlikely that the Respawn devs are going to budge anytime soon.

EAPlayers can now hit Level 500 in Apex Legends, if they dare!

 

Jason McCord, the Design Director at Respawn Entertainment, responded to a question about increasing the level cap on January 18.

“Any chance we ever see lift on the level 500 cap?” asked one curious player.

“Some day, maybe,” McCord responded a few hours later. “I’m not personally convinced that making that number bigger is the best way to feel progression in the game. We have some ideas.”

The note of “some ideas” might spark speculation about things like a prestige system, similar to the one that has been in Call of Duty for the longest time, coming to Apex Legends. 

That would give players something to strive towards, but, it can be argued that it is just similar to adding a bigger number. You’d still be grinding out ranks, but you could add even more unique badges to your player card so you stand out a bit more. 

Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see what Respawn decides to do, but at least it appears as if they’re aware of the calls that some fans have for a higher cap.