Pokemon Trading Cards see 500% jump in sales on Ebay

Over the last year, the Pokemon TCG phenomena has taken the internet by storm. After hundreds of content creators hopped on the pack-opening hype train, Ebay revealed that sales of Pokemon cards on the site skyrocketed in 2020.
While many teenagers and young adults grew up collecting Pokemon cards, the hobby was revitalized in 2020 after huge content creators like Logan Paul and many Twitch streamers started opening packs live with their communities.
The interactive pack-opening experience drew millions of viewers to these creators’ channels, but also brought new life to the Pokemon Trading Card Game scene that had been missing for years.
On February 11, 2021, Ebay — one of the top online stores for buying and selling Pokemon cards — released their statistics on trading card interactions for 2020. To the surprise of no one, trading cards in general saw a 142% increase in sales, with Pokemon card transactions boasting an incredible increase of over 500%.
The “State of Trading Cards” report released by Ebay — the first of its kind, driven by overwhelming interest in trading cards last year — outlined the site’s statistics on several different categories of cards, including sports cards and collectible card games like Pokemon.
The run-down of 2020 information provided some interesting insights, like which Pokemon card was the most valuable (a 1999 Base 1st Edition Holo Shadowless Charizard that sold for $350,000) and a 574% increase in overall Pokemon TCG sales from 2019 to 2020.
The report also confirmed that Pokemon topped the charts as the number one TCG in terms of 2020 sales. This will come as no surprise to many, considering the game’s incredible increase in popularity — and the increase in value of Pokemon cards in general — during the last year.
In addition to recapping the state of TCGs on Ebay, the report also issued some predictions for the trading card market in 2021. In general, sales are expected to keep growing in the coming year, “especially with the franchise’s 25th anniversary later this month [February 27].”
Ebay also predicted an increase in value for lower-graded cards. The report noted that “as cards graded 8-10 become unattainable for many, expect cards graded 1-3 to have a higher growth percentage as it’s the only way to obtain the ‘art’ despite the condition.”
The Pokemon card craze shows no signs of slowing down, and with the 25th Anniversary right around the corner there’s no better time to get into the game or come back after an absence. We will make sure to keep you informed on all Pokemon-related developments in the coming year.