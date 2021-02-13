Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Trading Cards see 500% jump in sales on Ebay

Published: 13/Feb/2021 22:21

by Julian Young
YouTube Pokemon Card Collection With Pokemon Logo
YouTube / Randolph Pokemon

Share

Pokemon TCG

Over the last year, the Pokemon TCG phenomena has taken the internet by storm. After hundreds of content creators hopped on the pack-opening hype train, Ebay revealed that sales of Pokemon cards on the site skyrocketed in 2020.

While many teenagers and young adults grew up collecting Pokemon cards, the hobby was revitalized in 2020 after huge content creators like Logan Paul and many Twitch streamers started opening packs live with their communities.

The interactive pack-opening experience drew millions of viewers to these creators’ channels, but also brought new life to the Pokemon Trading Card Game scene that had been missing for years.

On February 11, 2021, Ebay — one of the top online stores for buying and selling Pokemon cards — released their statistics on trading card interactions for 2020. To the surprise of no one, trading cards in general saw a 142% increase in sales, with Pokemon card transactions boasting an incredible increase of over 500%.

Logan Paul YouTube Pokemon Card Opening Video
YouTube / Logan Paul
Logan Paul was one of the first content creators to spark new interest in Pokemon cards.

The “State of Trading Cards” report released by Ebay — the first of its kind, driven by overwhelming interest in trading cards last year — outlined the site’s statistics on several different categories of cards, including sports cards and collectible card games like Pokemon.

The run-down of 2020 information provided some interesting insights, like which Pokemon card was the most valuable (a 1999 Base 1st Edition Holo Shadowless Charizard that sold for $350,000) and a 574% increase in overall Pokemon TCG sales from 2019 to 2020.

The report also confirmed that Pokemon topped the charts as the number one TCG in terms of 2020 sales. This will come as no surprise to many, considering the game’s incredible increase in popularity — and the increase in value of Pokemon cards in general — during the last year.

OTK Pokemon Card Opening Mizkif YouTube
YouTube / Mizkif
Pokemon card openings also took over Twitch, with content creation groups like OTK running special charity events based around opening packs on-stream.

In addition to recapping the state of TCGs on Ebay, the report also issued some predictions for the trading card market in 2021. In general, sales are expected to keep growing in the coming year, “especially with the franchise’s 25th anniversary later this month [February 27].”

Ebay also predicted an increase in value for lower-graded cards. The report noted that “as cards graded 8-10 become unattainable for many, expect cards graded 1-3 to have a higher growth percentage as it’s the only way to obtain the ‘art’ despite the condition.”

The Pokemon card craze shows no signs of slowing down, and with the 25th Anniversary right around the corner there’s no better time to get into the game or come back after an absence. We will make sure to keep you informed on all Pokemon-related developments in the coming year.

Entertainment

What is the Gorilla Glue Challenge? TikTok’s latest trend explained

Published: 13/Feb/2021 20:23

by Charlotte Colombo
Wikimedia Commons: Fissbusta, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>/Unsplash: Hello I'm Nik

Share

TikTok

First cinnamon, then tide pods, and now… Gorilla Glue? It looks like TikTok users are taking the infamous ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ video – which saw creator Tessica Brown put the adhesive into her hair – to the next level, causing the challenge to go viral on the platform.

Following Brown’s unfortunate experience with Gorilla Glue, which she used to keep her ponytail in place after running out of hairspray, other social media users have been jumping on the trend of appearing to use Gorilla Glue for things like applying false nails and eyelashes.

You’d think the fact that Tessica lost most of her hair and had to go to the ER and would be enough to put people off for life, but apparently not…

What is the ‘Gorilla Glue Challenge’ on TikTok?

Mike Mozart: (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ via Flickr
Gorilla Glue is a waterproof adhesive known for its industrial strength and holding power. It is usually used on wood, stone and metal.

The Gorilla Glue Challenge is the latest social media “challenge” that has gained traction on TikTok. With the “Gorilla Glue Challenge” hashtag on the app gaining 6.7 million views in total, users have been using the hashtag for a variety of reasons.

The “challenge” involves people either using Gorilla Glue as a cosmetic product in different ways, or, conversely raising awareness of the dangers that come with using the adhesive on your body to deter people from doing it.

While some are using the hashtag to disprove the effectiveness of Gorilla Glue or try it out as a beauty product, others are using it as an opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers surrounding the product, which is usually used for heavy-duty decorating work.

Why the Gorilla Glue Challenge went viral on TikTok

The “challenge” started to blow up after Instagram user, Len Martin, decided to try gluing a red solo cup to his lips in order to disprove Brown’s account. He claims that he thought he could just lick the adhesive off.

However, with Gorilla Glue once again emerging victorious, Martin was forced to take a trip to the ER himself.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Len Martin (@lenise_martin3)

In an interview with WVLA, he described doctors using a “painful peeling” method to remove the cup from his lips. He added: “Everyone is on social media, every day there is a new challenge, but I did not think it would go this far.”

He shared the entire saga with followers on his Instagram, and revealed in the caption that he might have to have surgery following the experience: “I thought that chick with the Gorilla Glue was making that story up. But no, it’s real. I don’t know why I tried it. Now they’re talking about cutting the tip of my lips off in surgery. Y’all pray for me.”

Are TikTokers using Gorilla Glue as a beauty product?

Even after Brown’s experience, the Gorilla Glue Challenge continued to make rounds on TikTok. TikTok user @drika252525 claimed in a now-deleted post that she used Gorilla Glue to apply false eyelashes, claiming that she “wanted her lashes to be permanent.”

However, as a fan on Twitter pointed out, the TikTok user later debunked claims she used Gorilla Glue in a later video. The fan said: “This person didn’t actually used Gorilla Glue. But still, the fact that she fakes doing it helps the hashtag to spread and in the end people will eventually try it for real.”

Yet, there are other TikToks that appear to show users seriously using the adhesive for beauty treatments. TikToker Destiny Marie, for example, seemed to show that she was about to use Gorilla Glue to apply press on nails. She captioned the TikTok saying: “When you got two kids but you want your nails to last.”

How has the internet responded to the Gorilla Glue Challenge?

As the challenge continues to go viral, social media users have been quick to express their disappointment. One Twitter user said: “If people want to eat tide pods, super glue their body parts, file their teeth and they are adults, let them, as they are old enough to know better. Kids that do for clout though….. Sad times [sic].”

Noting how Brown appears to have gained a manager and built a profile off the back of her mistake, another Twitter user said: “All it took was one fool making money off of this and all common sense is lost.”

Meanwhile, other social medias are blaming TikTok as a platform, claiming that they should take responsibility for “challenges” like this. One person said on Twitter: “I’m still wondering why TikTok exists despite spreading these “challenges” so often. “