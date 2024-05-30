Pokemon themed streets in Las Vegas are making fans want to move there

A new neighborhood in Henderson, Nevada, has Pokemon fans in a frenzy after the developers behind the area named all the streets after popular ‘mon.

Las Vegas and its surrounding towns like Henderson have continued to quickly grow in size, with an increasing number of houses and new neighborhoods being built each year.

An under-construction neighborhood called Serenity Place has gained the attention of many Pokemon fans across social media thanks to what the company behind it named the streets.

Named after Pokemon, you can drive down the likes of Jigglypuff Place, Charmander Lane, Snorlax Lane, and even roads named after Charizard and Squirtle.

A post showing all of the road signs made its way to social media, and it has Pokemon fans wanting to move there.

“I want to live on Snorlax Lane,” one user replied.

Another said: “I need to live on Squirtle lane.”

“No Pikachu Place?! Somebody dropped the ball,” a third commented.

Many others took to the comments to share other Pokemon they’d like to see roads named after, like Lickitung and even Milotic.

Andrea Miller, the construction manager for the company behind the neighborhood, told 8NewsNow that the name ideas came from her own kids. The news publication says that the main road is named after Jigglypuff because that’s the most popular Pokemon in Andrea’s household.

This isn’t the first time the company has named streets after a popular TV show, either. A neighborhood north of Las Vegas was inspired by Paw Patrol with street names like “Chase Street,” “Rubble Avenue,” and “Yumi Court.”

Those looking to move to the Pokemon-themed neighborhood can check out the company’s website, but be prepared to spend a pretty penny. All of the Jigglypuff Lane houses are sold as of writing, but ones around the area have gone for around $380,000.