Pokemon TCG’s new Terastal Festival ex set reveal features best artwork yet

Cards from the Pokemon Trading Card Game’s upcoming Terastal Festival ex have been revealed, showing some absolutely gorgeous artwork that will likely drive their price through the roof once they come overseas.

Terastal Festival ex is the Japanese name for a Pokemon TCG set launching on December 6, 2024. This set will mostly feature reprints of existing cards, many of which will have fancy alt arts with brand new artwork.

The official Terastal Festival ex website has uploaded images of some of the new card variants that will appear in the set. Users on the PokemonTCG Reddit are showing their love for the gorgeous artwork depicting their favorite Pokemon.

“Love the colors on the Iron Hands one even though I don’t really like that Pokemon, haha. The other ones all have gorgeous art too, can’t wait to pick em up!” one user exclaimed, while another said, “The Raging Bolt and Roaring Moon are going to look gorgeous with texture.”

The quality of these cards means they’re also going to be highly desirable on the second-hand market, much to the chagrin of collectors.

“Oh great can’t wait to never own these cards because they’re going to be price hiked to oblivion,” one user wrote, while another said, “Yeah there’s absolutely no way I’ll get my hands on these in English holy crap they’re going all out on this.”

Eeveelution card fans will definitely need to check out this set, as it features a ton of them, along with gorgeous alt arts. These also include ex versions of the cards, based on the Tera Type versions seen in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Fans outside of Japan will have to wait until January 17, 2025, to hunt for these cards, as they’ll be part of the Prismatic Evolutions set. Hopefully, scalpers won’t ruin the release of this set, as they’ve done many times before.