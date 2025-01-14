McDonald’s is back with yet another Pokemon TCG Happy Meal collaboration for 2025. Here’s everything we know including dates, set list, and more.

Almost every year, McDonald’s partners with The Pokemon Company International to release a limited-edition Happy Meal collab that features a special set of TCG cards and other memorabilia.

2025’s collab with the fast food giant has been shared by PokeBeach, and it brings cards featuring some of the most popular Pokemon to McDonald’s.

Here’s everything we know about the collab, including the dates, set list, and more.

PokeBeach says McDonald’s “Dragon Discovery” promotion with Pokemon TCG will run from January 21, 2025, to February 24, 2025, inside the United States.

Fans will have to head to their local McDonald’s and order a Happy Meal during this time in order to get access to the new cards.

What does the Pokemon TCG x McDonald’s Happy Meal include?

The McDonald’s “Dragon Discovery” promotion will include a booster pack featuring four of the 15 cards from the set, as well as stickers and a double-sided poster.

It will also feature four limited-edition Happy Meal boxes featuring Charizard, Dragonite and Pikachu, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon.

PokeBeach says there will be seven holo cards printed on “confetti” holofoil paper that is used exclusively for McDonald’s promos. They include Pikachu, Miraidon, Koraidon, Hydreigon, Roaring Moon, Dragonite, and Drampa.

Pokemon TCG x McDonald’s “Dragon Discovery” full setlist

Here is the full set list of cards available during this McDonald’s promotion:

#001: Charizard

#002: Pikachu

#003: Miraidon

#004: Jigglypuff

#005: Hatenna

#006: Dragapult

#007: Quagsire

#008: Koraidon

#009: Umbreon

#010: Hydreigon

#011: Roaring Moon

#012: Dragonite

#013: Eevee

#014: Rayquaza

#015: Drampa

This set collaboration comes at the same time Pokemon Go has partnered with McDonald’s to offer PokeStop and Gym events at every restaurant in the United States.