Pokemon TCG streamer under fire for opening packs while driving on highway

A streamer opening TCG packs while driving has come under fire after posting pictures of their card pulls while actively driving at high speeds on the highway. Viewers have called the streamer out on how dangerous the situation could be.

Surging Sparks, the newest Pokemon TCG expansion, has had players running from store to store in hopes of finding ETBs or collections. The shortage of products has led many to share their pack finds, and any rare pulls they happen to get, on social media. One of the most sought-after from the card list is the illustration rare Stellar Pikachu ex card, which is currently selling for hundreds of dollars on TCGPlayer.

Article continues after ad

One player took to X to share their good luck pulling the Pikachu card, but the setting of the pack opening left many viewers concerned or upset.

Streamer pulls Pikachu ex illustration rare while driving

The streamer and TCG business owner shared a picture of an illustration rare Pikachu ex peeking out of a Surging Sparks booster pack wrapper in front of the steering wheel of their car while actively on the highway. The post reads, “DRIVING AND OPENING PACKS MAGIC IS REALLLLL SECOND PICTURE PULLED.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Viewers in the comments were quick to respond to the situation and the claim that driving and opening packs might be lucky. One stated, “bro dont do that…” while another more firmly commented, “do opening packs in the hospital after you crash, you might have more luck.”

Others have insinuated the post might be rage bait, with one viewer responding, “Not cool. Not funny. Not an entertaining post. Not anything that you should be doing. Don’t do stuff when you’re driving 60 mph aside from DRIVING. Learn from this please.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the poster didn’t seem interested in the concern and upset and instead promoted his business with a response that read, “Don’t let this distract you from the fact that I still have Terastral Festival still in stock,” poking fun at the commentators who had called out the dangers of distracted driving and using the opportunity to peddle his wares, instead.

Article continues after ad

Driving while distracted is never a good idea, and as echoed by almost every person who responded to the original post, the packs will still be there after you park. The Pikachu ex card will still be in the sleeve when you aren’t behind the wheel.