Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable prices soar after scalpers target old expansion

An older Pokemon TCG set has become the focus of scalpers, with some of the most desirable cards from Shrouded Fable drastically increasing in price.

Scalpers are nothing new to Pokemon TCG, with this being a constant problem that the community has to deal with. However, this usually only applies to new expansions, but an older set is now being impacted too – Shrouded Fable.

Several of the set’s most desirable cards have skyrocketed in price, including Greninja EX. As tracked by TCGPlayer, this rare card was selling for as little as $8.50 in August 2024 but has soared up to $40.27 in January 2025 – the equivalent of a 373% increase.

Notably, this card was only selling for $18.25 as recently as December 22, 2024, meaning it has more than doubled in price in just one month. It’s a similar story for the likes of Persian, Houndoom, and Duskull – all of which have become much more expensive in the same period.

TCGPlayer / Dexerto Shrouded Fable’s most desirable cards are skyrocketing in price.

This drastic price increase has only affected single cards for the time being. Other options like Booster Bundles, Booster Packs, and Trainer Boxes remain available at retail price, with scalpers only targeting the most popular cards from the expansion.

Are scalpers the only factor at play?

While scalpers certainly play a role in this drastic price increase, they are unlikely to be the only reason. Another factor is FOMO, short for Fear of Missing Out, as many of these cards are unlikely to be reprinted in the future.

Typically, The Pokemon Company reprints popular cards that are likely to encourage sales of a newer expansion. However, Shrouded Fable wasn’t the most popular set, with it being completely overshadowed by Surging Sparks and Prismatic Evolutions.

If these cards don’t get reprinted, they will become rarer and rarer over time. It’s no secret that the rarest cards are usually worth the most, especially if they look the part too. This makes Shrouded Fable a great expansion to buy not just for scalpers and investors, but also for collectors not wanting to miss out.

If you’re planning to get involved before they rise further, you’ll need a place to store these cards safely. Be sure to check out our TCG Binders guide to learn more about where to buy them and which are the best to protect your collection.