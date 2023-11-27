Pokemon TCG Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box plummets under $40 for Cyber Monday

A classic set with some glorious and glistening pulls, save yourself some cash and grab the Pokemon TCG Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box in this Cyber Monday deal.

The Pokemon franchise is obsessed with Shiny Pokemon, and the Pokemon TCG is exactly the same. One of the most exciting sets focused on those rare creatures is the recent Pokemon TCG: Shining Fates release, with top cards like a Shiny Charizard VMAX, and the brilliant shiny Grimmsnarl V and Grimmsnarl VMAX.

One of the best ways to grab a bunch of Booster Packs and some lovely bonus items is the Pokemon TCG: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box, and this Cyber Monday the set has dropped to under $40 at Walmart. With 10 Booster Packs, a foil promo, and Pokemon TCG items like dice and damage tokens, this is a great deal.

Grab a glistening discount on the Pokemon TCG Shining Fates ETB

Fans are already looking forward to the next Pokemon TCG set, called Pokemon TCG: Paldean Fates, and featuring a whole new batch of Shiny Pokemon for eager fans to collect. However, the existing Shining Fates set still features some fan-favorite Pokemon, and some cards still reaching high prices in the reselling market.

If you grab the Pokemon TCG: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box, you’ll receive 10 Booster Packs, a foil promo Eevee VMAX card, 65 card sleeves featuring Gigantamax Eevee, and some damage counters and dice to get you playing the game soon. With gorgeous art, Shiny Pokemon, and plenty of cards retaining their value, this is a fantastic Pokemon TCG release at a killer price.

If you’re looking for even more great deals this weekend, be sure to check out our other guides covering the best Pokemon TCG: 151 Black Friday deals, the best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Black Friday deals, and the best Black Friday Pokemon deals of 2023 next.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.