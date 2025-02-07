Pokemon TCG scammers cost collectors crazy six-figure sum in just one month

Pokemon TCG scammers are showing no signs of slowing down in 2025, collectors having already lost $163,000 to phony deals in January alone.

Pokemon TCG has always been a target for scammers, but this issue appears to be getting worse. In recent years, police have been notified and involved with multiple high-profile scam operators.

With new Pokemon TCG sets often selling out almost instantly, such as the recent Prismatic Evolutions expansion, collectors are forced to look online if they don’t get their hands on new sets before stock is depleted.

Given Pokemon’s famous tagline, “gotta catch ‘em all”, collectors will search far and wide to find the missing cards required to complete their set, a fact that scammers have been using to their advantage.

Pokemon card collectors lost over $150,000 to scams in a month

The Pokemon Company The Surging Sparks set has been one of the two collections involved in recent scams.

2025 is shaping up to be no different. Singaporean outlet The Straits Times reported that scammers have already cost Pokemon collectors $163,000 in January alone.

According to police, there’s a common pattern to how these fake sellers orchestrate their deals. The cards are first listed on platforms such as Facebook and Carousell, and after a potential buyer expresses interest, they are asked to move the conversation to messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Screenshots provided by the police revealed that the fraudsters requested $1,900 for the V MAX Climax set or the Surging Sparks collection for $1,300.

Once the deal has been confirmed and the orders placed, the collector pays for the Pokemon cards via PayNow or bank transfer. However, the seller becomes uncontactable when the cards do not arrive, and the buyer never receives their items.

Police added that 53 individuals reported this exact scam in January alone. As such, authorities encouraged Pokemon collectors to limit their conversations with sellers within online marketplace platforms and request to meet in person so that they can inspect the product before paying for it.