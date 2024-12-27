Pokemon TCG reveals powerful cards based on surprising Rival

The Pokemon Trading Card game’s upcoming Battle Partners set (which will be part of the English Journey Together set) is adding powerful new Owner Pokemon cards based on one of the most polarizing Rivals in the franchise.

In the Pokemon TCG, Owner Pokemon have a human character’s name in them (such as Iono’s Voltorb instead of Voltorb.) These are treated as separate entities from the regular Pokemon for things like evolutions and effects that involve the name but are otherwise identical in function.

New cards from Battle Partners have been revealed in Japan and shown on the PokemonTCG Reddit. According to translations available on PokeBeach, these include powerful Owner Pokemon cards involving Hop, the Rival from Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Hop is gaining a whole team in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Hop’s Owner Pokemon include Hop’s Zacien ex, whose Close Cleave deals 30 damage to a Bench Pokemon for one Energy, while Bravre Slash does 240 for four Energy, but has a one turn cooldown after use.

To top it off, there’s also the Postwick Stadium card. When Postwick is in play, all Hop’s Pokemon deal 30 additional damage when attacking an opponent’s Active Pokemon. Unfortunately, this doesn’t work with Close Cleave.

There’s also Hop’s Snorlax, whose Big Belly Ability adds 30 damage when striking an Active Pokemon, with Dynamic Press dealing 140 damage for three Energy. Also, Hop’s Cramorant deals 120 damage for one Energy, but only if the enemy has 3 or 4 Prize Cards left.

Battle Partners also has Hop’s Wooloo, with a three Energy attack that deals 50 damage, which can evolve into Hop’s Dubwool, which upgrades the attack to 80 damage. Hop’s Dubwool can also switch an opponent’s Active Pokemon when it evolves, similar to Sabrina from Pokemon Pocket.

If those Energy demands sound high, then use Hop’s Choice Band Tool card. Not only does this reduce Colorless Energy requirements by one, but it boosts damage by an additional 30 points.

It’s surprising Hop is receiving so many cards, considering his polarizing presence in the fanbase. Hop is one of the more annoying Pokemon Rivals, constantly interrupting the flow of the story and taking the spotlight for his own uninteresting story.

Hopefully, more popular characters teased for the set, like Ethan and Misty, will be given similar levels of support when their cards for Battle Partners and Journey Together are revealed.