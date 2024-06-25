Pokemon TCG rescinds suspicious entries from art contest amid AI allegations

The Pokemon Company has finally addressed concerns from fans regarding controversial submissions to the Pokemon TCG’s annual Illustration Contest, rescinding various submissions amid AI allegations.

Pokemon has a famously artistic community of players with things like fan-made Elden Ring crossovers often taking the internet by storm. The Pokemon TCG’s annual Illustration Contest is a great way to get the fandom’s artists involved in a more official capacity.

Pokemon artists are allowed to enter submissions for the opportunity to have their work featured in the franchise’s popular trading card game. On June 14, the Pokemon Company announced the top 300 entrants moving onto the next round of the Contest but this was marred slightly by accusations of cheating and AI usage.

Article continues after ad

After more than a week of silence, the Pokemon Company has finally responded to the allegations. It has made the decision to remove certain entrants from the 2024 Illustration Contest for being in breach of the event’s rules.

Article continues after ad

Back when the top 300 were initially announced, keen-eyed fans picked up some suspicious entries that seemed to have made it through the vetting process. Primarily, what looked like six entries from the same artist under similar names including Vigen K, Vigen Khachadoorian, Vigo K, and Vigo Khachadoorian.

All of these entries sported a comparable art style and when coupled with the names listed, appeared to be in violation of a rule that limits each participant to three submissions.

Article continues after ad

To make matters worse, there were multiple suggestions that the work looked to be using generative AI in some capacity. Another rule violation.

The Pokemon Company’s response is a little vague and stops short of naming the contestants set to be removed from the top 300. Its statement also did not directly state that AI usage was the reason for disqualification.

“We are aware that select entrants from the top 300 finalists of the Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest 2024 have violated the official contest rules,” the statement reads. “As a result, entrants in violation of the rules have been disqualified from the contest.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, entrants who missed out due to these suspicious submissions making the cut are replacing those entries that broke the rules. At the time of writing, the top 300 entries remain unchanged.