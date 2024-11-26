Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Team Star Bosses revealed in “beautiful” new card art

The Pokemon Company has officially given TCG fans a glimpse of the Team Star Bosses that will be released in the Prismatic Evolutions set.

Pokemon TCG’s Prismatic Evolutions is one of the most highly anticipated sets, and while we got to see the nine special Eeveelution cards – it’s the Team Star Boss cards that have wowed fans.

This is especially true for Eri, the boss of Team Star’s Fighting crew – Caph Squad. The Fighting-type aficionado has finally ditched her mask, while the rest of the squad has also removed their disguises.

Article continues after ad

Instead, every Team Star Boss has received a makeover and is shown wearing their Naranja Academy outfits.

Pokemon TCG Prismatic Team Star Boss cards wow fans

So far, the new cards have been met with an outpouring of love from Pokemon fans, with many taking to social media to voice their hype.

“Eri, seriously one of the best character designs in Pokemon SV, but the contrast between her in the Team Star outfit VS the school uniform is wild,” wrote one commenter on X. “And honestly, all of Team Star are fantastic designs and look so great in these new TCG cards!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note, that despite their new design, each Team Star Boss supporter card still has the same effect as their Temporal Forces counterpart. Despite this, fans are already vowing to collect them all.

“I need them. Especially that Atticus and Eri one. They look so cute,” wrote one player. “I haven’t bought Japanese cards in over a year. This might make me do so,” replied another.

However, if you’re looking to get your hands on all five Team Star Boss cards, you’ll need to be prepared to pull on the Prismatic Evolutions set when it launches in January 2025. Until then, be sure to check out our Pokemon TCG rarest cards list to see if you have any hidden gems stashed away.