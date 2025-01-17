Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Poke Ball and Master Ball Rare cards explained

Prismatic Evolutions has brought Stellar ex Eeveelutions to the Pokemon TCG, but it has also debuted a sneakier and more exciting type of card to hunt Special Illustration rares. The newest Scarlet and Violet expansion includes Poke Ball and Master Ball rares, and they are trickier to spot than you might expect.

In the past decade, the Pokemon TCG has added a slew of extremely collectible cards with brilliant artwork that take up the entire card.

Article continues after ad

These illustration rares have been the focus of players around the world, but Prismatic Evolutions has debuted a new type of illusive pull that is only marked by a slightly different, etched type of holo on standard rare cards.

The Poke Ball and Master Ball rares can adorn 100 of the 180-card list, with the most sought-after being the featured Eeveelutions.

What are Poke Ball and Master Ball rares in the Pokemon TCG?







Introduced in Prismatic Evolutions, Poke Ball and Master Ball rares are a type of etched holo card that has a rare overlay depicting a Poke Ball or Master Ball image.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As described in the ETB booklet for Prismatic Evolutions, these are extremely rare alternate versions of standard cards in the set. The Poke Ball rares are slightly easier to get and can appear on Common, Uncommon, and Rare cards. The Master Ball rares are described as “elusive”, and can only be found on Pokemon cards, not Trainers or Supporters.

All Poke Ball rare cards in Prismatic Evolutions

001 – Exeggute

002 – Exeggutor

003 – Pinsir

004 – Budew

005 – Leafeon

007 – Cottonee

008 – Whimsicott

009 – Applin

010 – Dipplin

013 – Flareon

015 – Litleo

016 – Pyroar

018 – Slowpoke

019 – Slowking

020 – Goldeen

021 – Seaking

022 – Vaporeon

024 – Suicune

025 – Glaceon

029 – Jolteon

033 – Espeon

035 – Duskull

036 – Dusclops

037 – Dusknoir

038 – Spritzee

039 – Aromatisse

040 – Sylveon

042 – Scream Tail

043 – Flutter Mane

044 – Munkidori

045 – Fezandipiti

046 – Iron Boulder

047 – Larvitar

048 – Pupitar

049 – Groudon

050 – Riolu

052 – Hippopotas

063 – Hippowdon

054 – Bloodmoon Ursaluna

055 – Great Tusk

057 – Okidogi

059 – Umbreon

061 – Sneasel

062 – Houndour

063 – Houndoom

065 – Roaring Moon

066 – Bronzor

067 – Bronzong

068 – Heatran

069 – Duraludon

070 – Archaludon

071 – Dreepy

072 – Drakloak

074 – Eevee

077 – Hoothoot

078 – Noctowl

079 – Dunsparce

080 – Dundunsparce

081 – Miltank

083 – Buneary

084 – Lopunny

085 – Fan Rotom

086 – Regigigas

087 – Shaymin

088 – Furfrou

089 – Hawlucha

090 – Noibat

093 – Amarys

094 – Area Zero Underdepths

095 – Binding Mochi

096 – Black Belt’s Training

097 – Black Belt’s Training

098 – Black Belt’s Training

099 – Black Belt’s Training

100 – Briar

101 – Buddy-Buddy Poffin

102 – Bug Catching Set

103 – Carmine

104 – Ciphermaniac’s Codebreaking

105 – Crispin

106 – Earthen Vessel

107 – Exploerer’s Guidance

108 – Festival Grounds

109 – Friends in Paldea

110 – Glass Trumpet

111 – Haban Berry

112 – Janine’s Secret Art

113 – Keiran

114 – Lacey

115 – Larry’s Skill

118 – Ogre’s Mask

120 – Professor Sada’s Vitality

121 – Professor Turo’s Scenario

122 – Professor’s Research (Oak)

123 – Professor’s Research (Elm)

124 – Professor’s Research (Rowan)

125 – Professor’s Research (Sycamore)

126 – Rescue Board

127 – Roto-Stick

130 – Techno Radar

All Master Ball Rare cards in Prismatic Evolutions

001 – Exeggute

002 – Exeggutor

003 – Pinsir

004 – Budew

005 – Leafeon

007 – Cottonee

008 – Whimsicott

009 – Applin

010 – Dipplin

013 – Flareon

015 – Litleo

016 – Pyroar

018 – Slowpoke

019 – Slowking

020 – Goldeen

021 – Seaking

022 – Vaporeon

024 – Suicune

025 – Glaceon

029 – Jolteon

033 – Espeon

035 – Duskull

036 – Dusclops

037 – Dusknoir

038 – Spritzee

039 – Aromatisse

040 – Sylveon

042 – Scream Tail

043 – Flutter Mane

044 – Munkidori

045 – Fezandipiti

046 – Iron Boulder

047 – Larvitar

048 – Pupitar

049 – Groudon

050 – Riolu

052 – Hippopotas

063 – Hippowdon

054 – Bloodmoon Ursaluna

055 – Great Tusk

057 – Okidogi

059 – Umbreon

061 – Sneasel

062 – Houndour

063 – Houndoom

065 – Roaring Moon

066 – Bronzor

067 – Bronzong

068 – Heatran

069 – Duraludon

070 – Archaludon

071 – Dreepy

072 – Drakloak

074 – Eevee

077 – Hoothoot

078 – Noctowl

079 – Dunsparce

080 – Dundunsparce

081 – Miltank

083 – Buneary

084 – Lopunny

085 – Fan Rotom

086 – Regigigas

087 – Shaymin

088 – Furfrou

089 – Hawlucha

090 – Noibat

At the time of launch, the Poke Ball and Master Ball Rares are some of the most sought-after of the Prismatic Evolutions expansion. However, this could change as the Pokemon TCG set settles, and players begin collecting the cards and potentially amassing duplicates.

Article continues after ad

For more, check our our article on the most expensive Pokemon Cards of all time, or take a look at our breakdown of Surging Sparks.