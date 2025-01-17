Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Poke Ball and Master Ball Rare cards explained
Prismatic Evolutions has brought Stellar ex Eeveelutions to the Pokemon TCG, but it has also debuted a sneakier and more exciting type of card to hunt Special Illustration rares. The newest Scarlet and Violet expansion includes Poke Ball and Master Ball rares, and they are trickier to spot than you might expect.
In the past decade, the Pokemon TCG has added a slew of extremely collectible cards with brilliant artwork that take up the entire card.
These illustration rares have been the focus of players around the world, but Prismatic Evolutions has debuted a new type of illusive pull that is only marked by a slightly different, etched type of holo on standard rare cards.
The Poke Ball and Master Ball rares can adorn 100 of the 180-card list, with the most sought-after being the featured Eeveelutions.
What are Poke Ball and Master Ball rares in the Pokemon TCG?
Introduced in Prismatic Evolutions, Poke Ball and Master Ball rares are a type of etched holo card that has a rare overlay depicting a Poke Ball or Master Ball image.
As described in the ETB booklet for Prismatic Evolutions, these are extremely rare alternate versions of standard cards in the set. The Poke Ball rares are slightly easier to get and can appear on Common, Uncommon, and Rare cards. The Master Ball rares are described as “elusive”, and can only be found on Pokemon cards, not Trainers or Supporters.
All Poke Ball rare cards in Prismatic Evolutions
- 001 – Exeggute
- 002 – Exeggutor
- 003 – Pinsir
- 004 – Budew
- 005 – Leafeon
- 007 – Cottonee
- 008 – Whimsicott
- 009 – Applin
- 010 – Dipplin
- 013 – Flareon
- 015 – Litleo
- 016 – Pyroar
- 018 – Slowpoke
- 019 – Slowking
- 020 – Goldeen
- 021 – Seaking
- 022 – Vaporeon
- 024 – Suicune
- 025 – Glaceon
- 029 – Jolteon
- 033 – Espeon
- 035 – Duskull
- 036 – Dusclops
- 037 – Dusknoir
- 038 – Spritzee
- 039 – Aromatisse
- 040 – Sylveon
- 042 – Scream Tail
- 043 – Flutter Mane
- 044 – Munkidori
- 045 – Fezandipiti
- 046 – Iron Boulder
- 047 – Larvitar
- 048 – Pupitar
- 049 – Groudon
- 050 – Riolu
- 052 – Hippopotas
- 063 – Hippowdon
- 054 – Bloodmoon Ursaluna
- 055 – Great Tusk
- 057 – Okidogi
- 059 – Umbreon
- 061 – Sneasel
- 062 – Houndour
- 063 – Houndoom
- 065 – Roaring Moon
- 066 – Bronzor
- 067 – Bronzong
- 068 – Heatran
- 069 – Duraludon
- 070 – Archaludon
- 071 – Dreepy
- 072 – Drakloak
- 074 – Eevee
- 077 – Hoothoot
- 078 – Noctowl
- 079 – Dunsparce
- 080 – Dundunsparce
- 081 – Miltank
- 083 – Buneary
- 084 – Lopunny
- 085 – Fan Rotom
- 086 – Regigigas
- 087 – Shaymin
- 088 – Furfrou
- 089 – Hawlucha
- 090 – Noibat
- 093 – Amarys
- 094 – Area Zero Underdepths
- 095 – Binding Mochi
- 096 – Black Belt’s Training
- 097 – Black Belt’s Training
- 098 – Black Belt’s Training
- 099 – Black Belt’s Training
- 100 – Briar
- 101 – Buddy-Buddy Poffin
- 102 – Bug Catching Set
- 103 – Carmine
- 104 – Ciphermaniac’s Codebreaking
- 105 – Crispin
- 106 – Earthen Vessel
- 107 – Exploerer’s Guidance
- 108 – Festival Grounds
- 109 – Friends in Paldea
- 110 – Glass Trumpet
- 111 – Haban Berry
- 112 – Janine’s Secret Art
- 113 – Keiran
- 114 – Lacey
- 115 – Larry’s Skill
- 118 – Ogre’s Mask
- 120 – Professor Sada’s Vitality
- 121 – Professor Turo’s Scenario
- 122 – Professor’s Research (Oak)
- 123 – Professor’s Research (Elm)
- 124 – Professor’s Research (Rowan)
- 125 – Professor’s Research (Sycamore)
- 126 – Rescue Board
- 127 – Roto-Stick
- 130 – Techno Radar
All Master Ball Rare cards in Prismatic Evolutions
- 001 – Exeggute
- 002 – Exeggutor
- 003 – Pinsir
- 004 – Budew
- 005 – Leafeon
- 007 – Cottonee
- 008 – Whimsicott
- 009 – Applin
- 010 – Dipplin
- 013 – Flareon
- 015 – Litleo
- 016 – Pyroar
- 018 – Slowpoke
- 019 – Slowking
- 020 – Goldeen
- 021 – Seaking
- 022 – Vaporeon
- 024 – Suicune
- 025 – Glaceon
- 029 – Jolteon
- 033 – Espeon
- 035 – Duskull
- 036 – Dusclops
- 037 – Dusknoir
- 038 – Spritzee
- 039 – Aromatisse
- 040 – Sylveon
- 042 – Scream Tail
- 043 – Flutter Mane
- 044 – Munkidori
- 045 – Fezandipiti
- 046 – Iron Boulder
- 047 – Larvitar
- 048 – Pupitar
- 049 – Groudon
- 050 – Riolu
- 052 – Hippopotas
- 063 – Hippowdon
- 054 – Bloodmoon Ursaluna
- 055 – Great Tusk
- 057 – Okidogi
- 059 – Umbreon
- 061 – Sneasel
- 062 – Houndour
- 063 – Houndoom
- 065 – Roaring Moon
- 066 – Bronzor
- 067 – Bronzong
- 068 – Heatran
- 069 – Duraludon
- 070 – Archaludon
- 071 – Dreepy
- 072 – Drakloak
- 074 – Eevee
- 077 – Hoothoot
- 078 – Noctowl
- 079 – Dunsparce
- 080 – Dundunsparce
- 081 – Miltank
- 083 – Buneary
- 084 – Lopunny
- 085 – Fan Rotom
- 086 – Regigigas
- 087 – Shaymin
- 088 – Furfrou
- 089 – Hawlucha
- 090 – Noibat
At the time of launch, the Poke Ball and Master Ball Rares are some of the most sought-after of the Prismatic Evolutions expansion. However, this could change as the Pokemon TCG set settles, and players begin collecting the cards and potentially amassing duplicates.
For more, check our our article on the most expensive Pokemon Cards of all time, or take a look at our breakdown of Surging Sparks.