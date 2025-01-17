Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions most expensive cards – Top pulls & rares

Of all the expansions that have dropped for the Scarlet and Violet era of the Pokemon TCG, Prismatic Evolutions may be the most anticipated. Here are the best pulls players can get when opening packs.

Prismatic Evolutions is a special collection expansion for the Pokemon TCG. Like Paldean Fates, it has a selection of cards connected to Eevee that make up its list. The biggest features of the set are the Stellar Eeveelutions, and the Poke Ball and Master Ball rare cards that are exclusive to the set.

Below, we have compiled the cards that will be most sought-after, have the most value, or will be the best assets to players.

Most valuable Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions cards

The Pokemon Company

The cards most players will be aiming for are the Stellar ex Eeveelution alternate art rares. In addition to this, Lugia ex, Dragapult ex, and a new set of Ace Spec Trainer cards have debuted in this 180-card list. Currently, here are the pulls that are most valuable in Prismatic Evolutions.

Card Rarity Value

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare $1,700

Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare $700

Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare $500

Pikachu ex Golden Hyper Rare $50

Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare $120

Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare $100

Lacey Special Illustration Rare $100

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare $200

Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare $100

Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare $90

Poke Ball and Master Ball Rares vs Special Illustration Rares

While many players may have their sights set on the Special Illustration Rares of the Eeveelutions, the Prismatic Evolution card list has debuted a new type of rare card that is actually printed on standard versions of non-ex cards.

These Poke Ball and Master Ball prints seem to be more valuable than the Special Illustrations at the time of the set’s launch, though it is possible this will change as the expansions become more accessible in future months.

As always, the value and rarity of cards will change and fluctuate during the first few months after the release. Because of this, the best pulls in the set may just be the ones you like best for a collection or competition deck.

