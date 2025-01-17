Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions most expensive cards – Top pulls & rares
Of all the expansions that have dropped for the Scarlet and Violet era of the Pokemon TCG, Prismatic Evolutions may be the most anticipated. Here are the best pulls players can get when opening packs.
Prismatic Evolutions is a special collection expansion for the Pokemon TCG. Like Paldean Fates, it has a selection of cards connected to Eevee that make up its list. The biggest features of the set are the Stellar Eeveelutions, and the Poke Ball and Master Ball rare cards that are exclusive to the set.
Below, we have compiled the cards that will be most sought-after, have the most value, or will be the best assets to players.
Most valuable Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions cards
The cards most players will be aiming for are the Stellar ex Eeveelution alternate art rares. In addition to this, Lugia ex, Dragapult ex, and a new set of Ace Spec Trainer cards have debuted in this 180-card list. Currently, here are the pulls that are most valuable in Prismatic Evolutions.
|Card
|Rarity
|Value
Umbreon ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$1,700
Sylveon ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$700
Leafeon ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$500
Pikachu ex Golden
|Hyper Rare
|$50
Eevee ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$120
Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$100
Lacey
|Special Illustration Rare
|$100
Raging Bolt ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$200
Dragapult ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$100
Iron Hands ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|$90
Poke Ball and Master Ball Rares vs Special Illustration Rares
While many players may have their sights set on the Special Illustration Rares of the Eeveelutions, the Prismatic Evolution card list has debuted a new type of rare card that is actually printed on standard versions of non-ex cards.
These Poke Ball and Master Ball prints seem to be more valuable than the Special Illustrations at the time of the set’s launch, though it is possible this will change as the expansions become more accessible in future months.
As always, the value and rarity of cards will change and fluctuate during the first few months after the release. Because of this, the best pulls in the set may just be the ones you like best for a collection or competition deck.
For more, check out our breakdown of the most expensive cards in Surging Sparks, our breakdown of the most valuable cards, and the rarest pulls you can get in the Pokemon TCG.