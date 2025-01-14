Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions launch causes drastic action from retailers

The Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions special expansion releases on January 17, 2025, and fears of limited products and overwhelming demand have pushed retailers like Target to take action before the set becomes available.

Following shortages and anxiety around the Surging Sparks release at the end of 2024, Pokemon TCG players are expecting the Eevee-centered Prismatic Evolutions set to be even harder to get ahold of. This is reinforced by a complete sell-out of Pre-orders on The Pokemon Center website, as well as TCGPlayer pre-release prices of $150 or more for a single ETB.

Prismatic Evolutions is a special set, meaning the booster packs won’t be available in booster boxes. Because of this, those wanting to collect the rare Eeveelution Stellar cards found in the set will have to purchase ETBs and collection boxes for the packs inside.

To prepare for the onslaught of collectors and scalpers on launch day, some places have opted not to sell the cards at all, or implement purchase limits on all Pokemon TCG products.

Target limits purchases to avoid scalpers sweeping shelves

In multiple social media posts shared by card collectors, it is shown that Target is already restricting purchases to three items per person per day.

This isn’t the first time retailers like Target, Walmart, and Kroger have put these restrictions in place. During the height of the Pokemon TCG shortages spanning 2020 through 2022, many stores stopped shelving the items or had limits as strict as a single item per person per day.

However, many in the comments don’t believe these restrictions will stop scalpers, with one stating, “I’ll tell you this won’t work. When celebrations dropped I have probably 10 etbs, only 3 would ring up. But you can do multiple transactions.”

Others have approved of the measures, and have pointed out the “Reseller Policy” that appeared new for Target. The policy stated, “When approached by a reseller, explain that Target no longer sells to resellers in order to allow all the ability to purchase product and to remain competitive.”

It is unclear if other stores will go to such lengths to ensure a fair MSRP price for fans of the franchise, but TCG enthusiasts in the comments call it a “W” for the retailer and have celebrated the specific call-out on resellers and scalpers.

While it isn’t clear how available Prismatic Evolutions sets will be upon launch, it seems that those who have pre-ordered or who live near card shops in smaller towns may be the luckiest when trying to get in on the expansion.