Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions god pack opening ruined by parent reaction

The Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions expansion has left players reeling due to product shortages and high resell values. While most good pulls are being celebrated by collectors on social media, one video involving an over-excited parent and his 10-year-old’s birthday God Pack is taking heat.

Prismatic Evolutions is a special expansion for the Pokemon TCG. Like Paldean Fates, these didn’t come in booster boxes, which can make it difficult to get cards. Additionally, a shortage of products has left many who went out looking for the sets empty-handed.

In a social media video shared on X, One lucky 10-year-old received a Prismatic Evolutions Binder Collection for their birthday. The parents who filmed the opening of the packs were in for a surprise when one turned out to be a God Pack containing some of the most sought-after pulls on the card list.

Birthday Umbreon ex Special Illustration pull celebrated for value

As the pack is opened, they immediately realize they have a God Pack, a rare alternate pack in special sets that only contains extremely rare cards. This God Pack starts with a Master Ball holo Eevee, followed by a Leafeon ex Special Illustration, Flareon ex Special Illustraion, Vapreon ex Special Illustration, Jolteon ex Special Illustration, Espeon ex Special Illustraion, and Umbreon ex Special Illustraion among other cards too fuzzy to identify.

As the pack opener let out delighted sounds of excitement, the holder of the camera also joined in, yelling “that’s worth thousands of dollars!” This exclamation immediately drew negative attention in the comments, with other TCG fans not at all impressed at the outburst.

One has commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEY! NOW GIVE DADD ALL YOUR CARDS SO HE CAN FLIP THEM,” while another added, “The first reaction – talking about how much Dollars this is This is not what pokemon is about.”

The general impressions were best captured in another comment, which read, “Saying monitary value over just having cool cards is already sending a bad message.”

While it seems that the excitement from the parents on the God Pack pull was nothing more than a celebration of birthday success, many in the comments of the video pointed out that it is the push for value on cards that continues to fuel the shortages and resell markups that make the hobby inaccessible to the children that are the intended market for the game.

While it is definitely a lucky pull, it appears many viewers feel this is exactly why it can be so hard to be involved in the Pokemon TCG as a hobby.