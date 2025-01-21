Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions cards already selling for eye-watering amounts

After only a few days on the market, Prismatic Evolutions is shaking out to be one of the most expensive and sought-after expansions for the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet era. The coveted Eeveelutions are currently selling for thousands of dollars.

Prismatic Evolutions had Pokemon TCG fans anxious weeks before release following rumors that stock would be low as players struggled to secure pre-orders for the special expansion. Featuring stellar Eeveelutions and rare Poke Ball and Master Ball holo cards, the collectability of the set is greater than even Paldean Fates.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the worries about availability have turned out to be true, with The Pokemon Company making a statement and card shops and major retail stores selling out of product instantly on launch day. This shortage of stock has led to eye-watering spikes in card value, with nearly a dozen selling at over $100 per card.

Primastic Evolutions’ Umbreon sells for thousands

The cards that are currently highest in value focus on the most popular Eeveelutions. According to TCGPlayer, Sylveon ex Special Illustration cards are valued at $500, Leafeon ex Special Illustration cards are sitting at $400, and the Umbreon Master Ball holo is holding at $350.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, nothing comes close to the Umbreon Special Illustration Rare currently valued at over $1,700. Like in Sword and Shield’s Evolving Skies expansion with the Umbreon VMAX Special Illustration card, the Umbreon ex is the most sought-after, and collectors are willing to pay up.

Listed sales on TCGPlayer for the card show the highest price paid so far is sitting at $2,000 dollars, making it a solid find for anyone who manages to pull it.

Unfortunately, getting any of these cards won’t be easy. Primastic Evolutions is not stocked as a Booster Box, and the collection sets that hold the booster packs are nearly impossible to find. The Pokemon Company has committed to getting more products out on the shelves, but with the high demand, it isn’t likely the value on certain cards, or the markups on unopened sets, will come down any time soon.