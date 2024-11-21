Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions: All Eeveelutions

The Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon Trading Card Game set will feature some exclusive Eeveelution cards for players to collect.

The Pokemon TCG is always expanding with new releases, including the digital version TCG Pocket, which is proving popular with the community.

One anticipated upcoming set is the Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolution expansion, which is launching in January 2025, and features nine special Eeveelution.

All Eeveelution Prismatic Evolution cards

Card Image Pokemon Abilities Eevee ex Rainbow DNA



Coruscating Quartz

Glaceon ex Frost Bullet



Euclase Espeon ex Magical Charm



Angelic Flareon ex Burning Charge





Jolteon ex Flashing Spear



Sylveon ex Magical Charm



Angelic Leafeon ex Verdant Storm



Moss Vaporeon ex Severe Squall





Umbreon ex Moon Mirage



Onyx

The full set of images was shared by Switch Stock on X (formerly Twitter), and while some of the ‘mons abilities are difficult to make out right now, as soon as we have clear details about them and their full descriptions, we’ll be sure to update the table above with the relevant information.

