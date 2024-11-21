GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions: All Eeveelutions

The Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon Trading Card Game set will feature some exclusive Eeveelution cards for players to collect.

The Pokemon TCG is always expanding with new releases, including the digital version TCG Pocket, which is proving popular with the community.

One anticipated upcoming set is the Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolution expansion, which is launching in January 2025, and features nine special Eeveelution.

All Eeveelution Prismatic Evolution cards

Card ImagePokemonAbilities
An image of the Eevee card from Prismatic Evolutions.Eevee exRainbow DNA

Coruscating Quartz
An image of the Glaceon card from Prismatic Evolutions.Glaceon exFrost Bullet

Euclase
An image of the Espeon card from Prismatic Evolutions.Espeon exMagical Charm

Angelic
An image of the Flareon card from Prismatic Evolutions.Flareon exBurning Charge


An image of Jolteon in the Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon TCG expansion set.Jolteon exFlashing Spear

An image of Sylveon in the Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon TCG expansion set.Sylveon exMagical Charm

Angelic
An image of Leafeon in the Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon TCG expansion set.Leafeon exVerdant Storm

Moss
An image of Vaporeon in the Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon TCG expansion set.Vaporeon exSevere Squall


An image of Umbreon in the Prismatic Evolution Pokemon TCG set.Umbreon exMoon Mirage

Onyx

The full set of images was shared by Switch Stock on X (formerly Twitter), and while some of the ‘mons abilities are difficult to make out right now, as soon as we have clear details about them and their full descriptions, we’ll be sure to update the table above with the relevant information.

