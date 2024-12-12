Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Supporter debut could be the best Trainer card in the game

Some of the cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Mythical Island Booster Packs have been revealed, one of which has the potential to be the best Supporter card in the game.

Supporter cards feature human characters from the Pokemon franchise, including the Kanto Gym Leaders and Professor Oak. They have powerful effects, but only one can be played each turn, ensuring players must use them wisely.

The trailer for the Mythical Island Booster Packs was mostly focused on new Pokemon, but a few Supporters slipped in there, such as the debut of Blue from the Gen 1 games. These have included a notable character from the Gen 3 games, who is set to make a splash on the competitive scene.

The Pokemon Company

Leaf has the potential to be Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best Supporter

Leaf’s card text states, “During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 2 less.” This is a step up from the X-Speed card, which only reduces the cost by one, though Leaf burns the Supporter card use for the turn.

The ability to reduce a Retreat Cost this much is a huge deal. Cards like Articuno ex, Arbok, Charizard ex, Mewtwo ex, and Moltres ex can now escape for free, while Dragonite and Venusaur ex can retreat for one Energy.

The dangerous part of playing top-tier cards like the ones mentioned above is their naturally high Retreat Cost. The player is often forced to choose between burning most of their Energy or letting them get KO’d. With Leaf, they can escape for free or for cheap, depriving the enemy of points.

Surprisingly, this also marks Leaf’s debut in the Pokemon Trading Card Game as a whole. While Green from the Pokemon Adventures manga and the Let’s Go titles has appeared, Leaf never appeared in the tabletop game, despite being the female protagonist in Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen.

Leaf’s performance in the upcoming Pokemon Pocket meta will ensure she’s not forgotten again, especially when she’s pulling victories from the jaws of defeat.