Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown Lucario gives huge buff to Fighting-type decks

It’s a great time to be running Fighting decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, all thanks to the reveal of a new Lucario card in Space-Time Smackdown that supercharges the type.

Pokemon TCG Pocket fans rejoice because the second complete set has finally been revealed. Space-Time Smackdown is coming and it looks to have confirmed leaks regarding a focus on Generation 4.

Not only will this new set finally bring trading mechanics to the game, it’s also adding a host of new cards to spice up the meta. One fan-favorite Fighting Pokemon looks like it’ll be a staple for the type going forward.

Article continues after ad

As part of the initial preview for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set, a new Lucario card was shown off. Thanks to a special ability, it can give a major boost to your Fighting-type deck.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Lucario has some killer combos

A special full-art treatment for a new Lucario card coming in the Space-Time Smackdown set reveals the Fighting Coach ability which adds an extra 20 damage to any move used by a Fighting-type Pokemon. The real reason to get excited is that, unlike Mythical Island’s Serperior, this ability has no text stating it can’t be stacked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With two Lucarios on the bench, you could swing your Mythical Island Golem for a whopping 160 damage with the added bonus of a damage reduction next turn. Kabutops has the potential to deal 90 damage and heal for the same amount if you can get the engine running.

Perhaps most exciting is the possibility of a more aggro playstyle allowing for powerful single-Energy attacks from Pokemon like Hitmonchan or Dugtrio. Not to mention all the new Fighting-type Pokemon coming in the Space-Time Smackdown set.

Article continues after ad

The full-art variant of this new Lucario card already teases the possibility of Hitmontop and Medicham coming to the game. Of course, how this new card will buff those Pokemon is anyone’s guess for now.