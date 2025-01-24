Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown finally makes Steel-type useful

The Steel-type is finally getting some love in Pokemon TCG Pocket thanks to one of the upcoming Space-Time Smackdown set’s headliners.

There’s no better time to be a Pokemon TCG Pocket player than at the dawn of a new expansion. Space-Time Smackdown is the second complete set to ever come to the game and it confirms early leaks that we’ll be seeing a lot of Generation 4 Pokemon.

The new set will see the arrival of trading mechanics to the game but more importantly, players will get a bunch of new cards to freshen up the meta. One of which will add some much-needed support for the underlooked Steel-type.

Space-Time Smackdown is introducing one of the franchise’s iconic Legendary Pokemon to shore up a major gap in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Dialga EX should be at the top of any player’s wishlist if they’re hoping to build a viable Steel-type deck.

The Pokemon Company

Dialga EX gives Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Steel-types some extra gas

Thanks to an early preview of the new set, we know that Dialga EX will make a fantastic engine for players looking to load up on Steel-type energy. Its Metallic Turbo attack is the first of its kind in that it allows you to deal damage and stack your benched Pokemon up with Energy.

Most engines of this type usually do so via an ability or a non-damaging attack. It’s a handy addition to the minimal roster of Steel-type Pokemon and helps bring some extra value to cards like Melmetal which has a rather steep Energy requirement for its 120 damage attack.

What makes Dialga EX really exciting however is the lack of restrictions on Metallic Turbo. Where other cards that function as Energy loaders will often have caveats around typing, Dialga can give two Steel-type energy to any benched Pokemon.

Thanks to its respectable 150 HP, it can act as an early wall that also sets up colorless options like Pidgeot EX or Wigglytuff EX, all while chipping away at your opponent’s Pokemon. Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set doesn’t release until January 30, 2025, and it’s possible there’ll be some new cards that could take advantage of Dialga EX’s stellar Energy production.