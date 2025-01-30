Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown Bastiodon is a defensive monster

Pokemon TCG Pocket is introducing an impenetrable wall in Space-Time Smackdown. Bastiodon will be a nightmare to take out.

It’s a time of massive flux in Pokemon TCG Pocket. While the long-awaited introduction of trading mechanics hasn’t been particularly well received by players, there are still things to be excited about.

The new Space-Time Smackdown set is tantalizingly close and it should bring a big shake-up to the meta. We’ve already seen some new tools for sabotage and a Supporter card that offers a massive power boost but there’s much more coming.

Specifically, a brand-new wall that may just rival Druddigon as one of the best stallers in the game. Bastiodon has a powerful ability that could nullify most attacks.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Bastiodon is set to be a killer for the stall game

The real draw for Bastiodon in Pokemon TCG Pocket is going to be its Guarded Grill ability. Thanks to this, any Pokemon attacking Bastiodon needs to win a coin flip or the attack does 100 less damage.

For many attacks in the game, this means that Bastiodon will take no damage at all, and even with its Fire-type weakness, it can still survive a Crimson Storm thanks to its respectable 160 HP.

There are some drawbacks, particularly the fact that Bastiodon is a Stage 2 Fossil evolution which requires some setup. Fortunately, there’s a good strategy here.

Bastiodon should pair very well with the new Dialga EX card coming in Space-Time Smackdown. The Legendary Pokemon can load your benched fossil with energy so when it comes out, it’s ready to withstand attacks and deal significant chip damage with its Headbang attack.

Most exciting of all is that the addition of these two Pokemon finally gives us a competitive Steel-type deck. It’s no secret that the typing felt a little forgotten in previous sets.