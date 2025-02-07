Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Darkness deck has become a nightmare for players

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion changed the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, which now has players frustrated over an overly powered Darkness deck featuring the Mythical Darkrai ex.

Every time a set is added to DeNA’s trading card game, the meta changes, as new Pokemon become top-tier contestants, overcoming the previous champions.

It happened with Celebi ex and Serperior when the Mythical Island expansion was released, and now it is happening again with a few Darkness-type creatures from the Space-Time Smackdown set.

Players are tired of Darkrai ex

A user from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit channel has voiced their loathe over a Darkness deck featuring Darkrai ex along with Magnezone and Druddigon using a meme that reads “I can’t take this anymore”.

The post was swarmed with comments agreeing with the author, with one writing “It’s mad annoying and consistent”, while another angry user added, “It’s the most sweaty and toxic deck in the game, it’s funny how people defend this deck as it needs some sort of skill to be played properly…”

The Darkrai ex & Magnezone deck recently skyrocketed to the top as it offers players great matchups across the board as well as a lot of passive damage.

With Druddigon on the Active Spot, players can stall the game while dealing 20 damage every time it gets hit thanks to its Rough Skin ability. If they attach the Rocky Helmet to it, then the passive damage increases to 40. Meanwhile, Darkrai ex’s ability deals another 20 damage every time it gets an Energy.

But that’s not all, as Magneton can get itself one extra Energy per turn thanks to Volt Charge. This means you have a self-charging Pokemon on the bench getting pumped and ready to release 110 damage as soon as it turns into Magnezone.

While users are getting tired of the popularity of Darkrai ex – not only because of this deck but because it also appears in another super reliable deck with Weavile ex – they are also frustrated by Druddigon.

Players have been suffering with this Dragon since it came out with the Mythical Island set, but now with Darkrai ex and Magnezone, as well as other cards in play such as the Rocky Helmet, Pokemon Communication, and Giant Cape, it’s becoming a real nightmare.

“We need to start a petition to remove Drud, nerf his health, or something, I don’t know”, a user said, to which another agreed by saying, “I hate Druddigon so much I want it deleted from the game”.

Truth is, the deck is not entirely unbeatable, but players are really struggling to find a decent combination to counter it, as they always end up being punished for either attacking or stalling.

Unluckily – for now – they’ll have to keep trying different combinations or wait until new cards are added to the game and change the meta once again.