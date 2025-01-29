Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Bidoof card is more dangerous than it looks

Pokemon TCG Pocket finally brings the Bidoof to the game with Space-Time Smackdown and this little beaver is going to be a menace.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has done a fantastic job hooking over 30 million users into its addictive digitization of the hobby. Just when you thought you might be running out of rare cards to chase or deck builds to battle your friends, a new expansion comes along to real you back in.

Space-Time Smackdown is the first complete set to be added to the game since launch and there’s already a lot to be excited for. We’re not just talking about tools for sabotage or meta-busting Supporters either.

One card coming to Space-Time Smackdown finally turns one Pokemon into the God we always knew it was. Pokemon TCG’s new Bidoof card has the power to topple giants.

The Pokemon Company

Space-Time Smackdown’s Bidoof lives up to those God memes

Our lord and savior Biddoof will arrive to the game with a bang thanks to a potentially busted attack that has some interesting implications. For two colorless Energy, Superfang will cut the opposing Active Pokemon’s HP in half.

That’s right, this buff little Bidoof can deal a whopping 90 damage to powerhouses like Charizard and Venosaur EX to soften them up. Thanks to its Basic nature, it also only awards your opponent one prize card for taking it out.

While it doesn’t have the insane damage potential of something like Mythical Island Eevee, it is far more consistent in the same slot. What’s most exciting about Bidoof however is its ability to get around the game’s most frustrating wall.

Because Super Fang isn’t a direct attack, it can soften up Druddigon without falling prey to its pesky Rough Skin ability. There are some potential drawbacks to Bidoof like its high retreat cost so its place in the meta is speculative for now. Depending on how its evolution Bibarrel shakes out, it may just be a must-have opener in the digital TCG.