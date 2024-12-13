Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion doesn’t address the game’s biggest problem

Pokemon TCG Pocket players continue to struggle with dual-type decks thanks to a broken Energy distribution system and the new Mythical Island expansion doesn’t hold any hope of initiating a fix.

Having only been available to play since the end of October 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket has a few bumps that have plagued those trying to enjoy the mobile app. From limited opportunities to grind currency to issues with battle mechanics, it is clear the game needs some fine-tuning.

One of the most frustrating hurdles presently in Pokemon TCG Pocket is the broken dual-energy deck system. For those who attempt to run a dual deck, the single Energy they can distribute each turn is randomly selected.

This can lead to five or six turns without a Fire Energy, rendering any Fire-type Pokemon useless for the entire match. This, in turn, has created a current meta of single-type decks that focus on getting the strongest hitter for the lowest energy cost possible in their Active position.

With the announcement of the new card list Mythical Island, it was hoped some of these issues would be addressed. However, new card reveals indicate the opposite – that Basic, single-type decks will continue to steamroll PvP battles.

Mew ex, Aerodactyl ex, and Vaporeon cards encourage single-type strategies

Unfortunately, the cards that are most exciting in the Mythical Island list are also the most troublesome. Mew ex is a basic card that allows players to copy the moves of opponent Active Pokemon, while Aerodactyl ex uses an ability that prevents evolution of active Pokemon while it is in play.

Because of this, Mew ex will likely become a popular addition to the Mewtwo ex deck currently dominating PvP matches, while Aerodactyl ex will be a good addition to the Marowak ex deck currently favored by Fighting-type fans.

But neither of these Pokemon will be good in dual-type decks, and the focus on powerful, single-type ex cards indicates that the developers aren’t going to be encouraging players to take up dual-type battling for better strategies.

The true tragedy of this is that most of the best decks currently favored would be fairly easy to topple if the Energy system in Pokemon TCG Pocket was fixed. It could be something as simple as allowing players to choose which single energy they can apply each turn, something that makes sense as single-type decks are guaranteed their needed type already.

Until the dual-type deck issue is fixed in Pokemon TCG Pocket, it is unlikely anyone will try running strategies that require diverse energy options. With how things are looking with Mythical Island, those fixes may not be available until after the start of 2025.