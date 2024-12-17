Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion crashes game

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s highly anticipated Mythical Island expansion is crashing the game as millions try to log in and see the new content.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is already an immense success, printing money for its publisher, but launch was only the beginning. The game’s first major expansion is finally upon us, as the Mythical Island set introduces all-new booster packs.

However, the jam-packed update hasn’t gone off without a hitch. In fact, at the time of writing, many players, ourselves included, are unable to access the game. Servers are being overloaded to the point the application crashes entirely.

Article continues after ad

Is Pokemon TCG Pocket down?

As the update only just went out at 10PM PT on December 16, millions of avid players are eagerly jumping in hoping to open their packs and see all the new cards. As a result, servers are crumbling under the weight.

Currently, there’s no workaround. Developers are no doubt hustling to solve the issue and welcome players in for the new update, though it’s unclear just when servers may be back online for everyone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This article is currently being updated with further information.