Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island cards are hiding Mew in plain sight

You might have pulled Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island’s chase Pokemon, just not in the way you expected.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is continuing its addictive gameplay loop with the addition of the Mythical Island expansion. With new booster packs have come new cards, though some of them are more prized than others.

The Celebi EX and Serperior combo has resulted in the game’s best new meta deck and Vaporeon’s Energy manipulation has made it highly sought after. Of course, the poster Pokemon for this new expansion is Mew and its EX variant allows you to turn your opponent’s most powerful attacks against them.

Article continues after ad

With Mew being an EX card, it is rather hard to come across when opening booster packs but you may already have a few in your collection that you don’t know about. This elusive Pokemon is actually hiding out in the background of a few cards in the Mythical Island expansion.

Article continues after ad

Have you found the hidden Mews in Mythical Island?

Players familiar with Pokemon: The First Movie (1998) will know that Mew has long been portrayed as a bit of a trickster. It spends its time just out of sight and Pokemon researchers and trainers alike are always keen for a glimpse.

Article continues after ad

It looks as if the developers at Creatures and DeNA have taken some inspiration from this portrayal. Mew can be seen galavanting around in the background of a number of cards from the Mythical Island expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Reddit user WaluigisHat has pointed out the mischievous Mythical Pokemon hiding out in the artwork of the Dreadnaw, Joltik, and Chatot cards to name a few. We’ve been pouring over our collection to try and spot more but haven’t turned any up.

Article continues after ad

It’s not the first time Pokemon TCG Pocket has done something interesting with its card art. Back in Genetic Apex, players discovered the game’s Exodia thanks to some sneaky Snorlax artwork.