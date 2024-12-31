Pokemon TCG Pocket’s most fun deck doesn’t rely on coin flips

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a game defined by multiple layers of RNG, yet one of the best decks in the game can throw the coin flips in the trash where they belong.

All card games have an RNG factor by virtue of shuffling and drawing opening hands. This can screw you over in certain games, such as Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon, as landing all or no Lands/Energy Cards in your first turn will give your opponent a huge advantage.

Pokemon Pocket not only has card drawing, but a major component of the game involves getting Heads on coin flips for attacks to function or deal additional damage. This can make the game frustrating when using cards like Misty, and the coin doesn’t go your way, so some players ignore it altogether.

The Pokemon Company

Scolipede is great in Pokemon Pocket as it doesn’t need a coin

Enter the Scolipede deck, which is making waves in the Pokemon Pocket competitive scene. This big maroon bug has been praised by users on the PTCGP Reddit for eschewing RNG outside of card draws.

The Scolipede deck uses Venopede, Whirlipede, Scolipede, Koffing, and Weezing as its Pokemon, Koga, Leaf, Professor’s Research, and Sabrina for its Supporters, and Poke Balls as the only Items. It’s also possible to switch out a Sabrina for a Potion if healing is needed.

The intention is to use Whilipede and Weezing to inflict the Poison status effect on the opponent’s Active Pokemon. Then, you use Koga to bring them back to the hand (if it’s Weezing) or evolve them, so Scolipede deals extra damage with Venoshock.

Not only does Scolipede and its allies never rely on a coin flip, but it also deals extra damage to Mewtwo ex and most of the cards used in Psychic decks. This means it’s a natural counter to one of the top decks in the current meta.

While Gyarados ex might be a powerhouse and Celebi ex can pull off amazing combos, their reliance on coin flips can make them extremely unsatisfying to play. Considering Pokemon Pocket has events that reward consecutive wins, being screwed over by the RNG can be a horrible feeling.

If the coin gods are getting you down, then maybe it’s time to switch to something more reliable. Scolipede and its friends can give you all the satisfaction of victory without the teeth clenching that comes from random chance.