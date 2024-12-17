Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mew Ex trumps Mewtwo ex with one crucial detail

Mythical Islands is officially out in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and players are racing to collect the Mew ex card that will allow them to copy opponent moves. Those who have already scored the powerful Psychic-type have found there is a bigger perk to its use than originally understood.

Mew ex has been one of the most anticipated cards of the Mythical Island expansion thanks to its three-Energy move Gnome Hacking, which allows it to copy the moves of an opponent’s active Pokemon.

This card already has the benefit of not being as Energy-costing as Charizard ex or Mewtwo ex, players using it in PvP have discovered another amazing feature – Mew ex’s Gnome Hacking move doesn’t require the discard of Energy, even when copying moves that would otherwise demand it.

Mew ex isn’t held back by Energy discards

In a social media post shared on X, a player has demonstrated how Mew ex doesn’t have to discard any energy after copying Mewtwo ex’s Psydrive.

Additionally, it doesn’t matter what Energy is attached to Mew ex, it can still use the attack. This is a big step for Ditto, which has too many hurdles to be effective despite a similar move.

This news has been well received by players, with one comment reading, “oh that’s awesome, Mew’s gonna slot in easily on so many decks.”

Others are suggesting Mew get paired up with cards like Misty for Energy acceleration for quick hits. The faster it is loaded up, the more effective it will be at decimating opponents.

Despite the excitement, there are a few players that see Mew ex as a poor sign for PvP, with several comments pointing out that in short order, the powerful ex card is going to saturate the meta.

Unfortunately, due to the small number of cards currently in Pokemon TCG Pocket, this could be the case in the coming weeks. However, other powerful cards like Celebi ex offer the possibility of other strategies, and when favorites like Mew ex become heavily used, new combinations will be invented to take the Psychic-type down.

Mythical Island’s debut is off to a good start, and Mew ex seems to be the Meta toppling monster that players anticipated.