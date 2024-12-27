Pokémon TCG Pocket’s meta decks are countered by this unusual strategy

Several powerful Pokemon TCG Pocket competitive decks can be undone via an unconventional strategy that involves bypassing Active Pokemon entirely.

Playing evolution decks in the Genetic Apex era of Pokemon Pocket was risky, as it was hard to stall while you built up on the Bench. Everything changed in Mythical Island when Druddigon was released, allowing it to damage any Pokemon that attacks it with its Rough Skin Ability, making it an effective wall.

With Druddigon becoming a staple and powerful decks like Gyarados ex and Golem requiring evolutions, trainers on the PTCGP Reddit are turning to indirect attackers to do their dirty work for them as they bypass stalling tactics.

Attacking the Bench can undo top-tier Pokemon Pocket decks

Pokemon like Hitmonlee, Electabuzz, and Zebstrika have attacks that strike the Bench, allowing them to completely ignore Active Pokemon.

Not only does hitting the Bench avoid counter Pokemon like Druddigon and Poliwhirl, but it can OHKO key Basic Pokemon needed for decks, notably Magikarp for the Gyarados ex & Misty combo.

It’s just a shame that Giovanni doesn’t work with this combo, as it specifies only boosting attacks against the Active Pokemon. This would have helped take down the likes of Geodude and Snivy, which have 70 HP each.

Gyarados ex is sometimes referred to as the strongest deck in Pokemon Pocket’s current format, thanks to its incredible damage output and bulk. The player needs to keep a Magikarp on the field for a single turn before it can evolve, making it a prime target for an indirect attack.

With Druddigon becoming a huge presence in Pokemon Pocket, the ability to get around it without counter damage is becoming more and more important. This is why indirect attackers will be needed, especially to deal with the tyranny of Water deck dominance that has been around since the game’s launch.