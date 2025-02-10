Pokemon TCG Pocket’s “frustrating” promo card rule is becoming a real pain

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s “dumb” promo card rule has players failing event tasks despite meeting the requirements to complete them.

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, players battle against other players and participate in events where they must test their skills against the computer.

While rewards can be earned simply for being victorious in these showdowns, additional items can be received when completing the unique mission tasks featured for each battle.

These include winning the battle within a certain number of turns, using a deck of a particular type of Pokemon, and more. However, one particular task continues to cause problems for users.

Each event has four stages: beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert. For the advanced and expert levels, users must “win this battle using a deck where all of the Pokemon cards are of one, two, or three-diamond rarity.”

Decks must be altered to remove EX cards or other rare items from the collection. However, promo cards are also prohibited from being used despite many of them still meeting the eligibility requirements. Even using promo cards that aren’t full art or don’t have any additional abilities or moves do not count.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players slam “dumb” promo card event rule

This particular rule in Pokemon TCG Pocket has become a huge nuisance for players, forcing them to replay battles repeatedly after forgetting to remove promo cards from their deck when trying to complete this task.

As noted in a recent Reddit thread, “Who hasn’t edited their deck to exclude EX Pokemon, fight the computer and win, only to find out that you have an alt art card in the deck so the mission requirement isn’t met?”

Others called this task a “dumb mission” and suggested that the developers clarify the phrasing for players.

“Man, I thought I was the only one pissed off by this. It’s so dumb. They should maybe change it to something without EXs. The same card, just prettier, will disqualify you from getting the reward,” added another.

The Cresselia EX Drop Event is available to complete as part of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Space-Time Smackdown booster expansion.

For those struggling to win battles during this event, we’ve compiled a list of the best new cards added in Space-Time Smackdown, as well as the most powerful decks that make the meta a walk in the park.