Pokemon TCG Pocket’s free holiday packs aren’t as generous as you think 

Pokemon TCG Pocket is giving away free packs as part of its Holiday 2024 event, but it turns out they don’t contain as much as the regular packs earned through waiting or paying money.

The end of 2024 has been packed for Pokemon Pocket, with the Lightning Mass Outbreak event giving players a chance to nab a Zapdos ex. The Holiday 2024 event is even more exciting, as logging in daily for a week will reward players with four Mythical Island packs and thirty-six Pack Hourglasses.

However, it turns out that there’s a caveat to the bonus packs from the festive event. Users on the PTCGP Reddit learned that the free boosters are missing some key features that players were expecting.

Pokemon Go’s Holiday 2024 packs don’t give Pack Points

Usually, opening packs in Pokemon Pocket will reward Pack Points. These can be spent to craft cards, with higher costs for rarer Pokemon or different art styles. This can be the best way to get competitive cards you’re missing, such as Sabrina or Leaf.

However, the free Mythical Island packs from the Holiday 2024 event don’t provide Pack Points, even though it would only be a small handful each time.

Additionally, the free packs also don’t contribute to the Mission that involves opening sixty packs. But, the wording on that Mission does specify that spending Pack Stamina is necessary for completion.

Despite this, there is an added bonus, as claiming the packs does provide Shinedust, though that only matters for those who care about Flair for existing cards rather than unlocking new ones.

It’s a shame that the Holiday 2024 event packs aren’t quite as generous as fans thought, especially considering how many Pack Points are needed for the rare cards. Still, four Mythical Island boosters for logging in (as well as the free packs you’d get anyway) means that players still get a chance to pull what they need.