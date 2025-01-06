Pokemon TCG Pocket’s “forgotten” Gen 1 monster needs better cards in next expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s meta has drastically changed thanks to the Mythical Island expansion. However, there’s one fan-favorite Gen 1 Pokemon who continues to struggle.

From the anti-meta Scolipede deck to the insane damage of Celebi ex, Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island expansion has shaken up the best decks. PvP battles are often filled with powerful cards from this expansion, while Genetic Apex decks like Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex still see play.

Despite this, there’s one Gen 1 Pokemon who has consistently remained in the shadows despite being such a popular ‘mon. Chances are you’ve never seen this card in play, and it’s not hard to see why when looking at its stats.

Article continues after ad

Snorlax slumbers in TCG Pocket meta

Snorlax is a basic 150 HP Pokemon that has an incredibly costly four-energy attack, which only does 70 damage. To make matters even worse, the sleeping giant has no ability and has four energy retreat cost.

Article continues after ad

This makes Snorlax an incredibly poor DPS choice and a costly tank, as you’ll need to take four turns setting it up. Even if you use Snorlax as a staller, the four energy retreat cost will eat both Leaf Supporter and two X Retreat cards.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Snorlax continues to struggle in TCG Pocket.

As one player notes on the TCG Pocket Reddit page, it’s essentially easier to let your opponent KO Snorlax rather than waste resources retreating it.

When you compare this to other basics like Tauros’ ability to snipe ex cards, Druddigon’s damage stall, Lickitung’s limitless coinflip attack, and Kangaskhan’s ability to KO on turn one – there’s literally no reason to use Snorlax.

TCG Pocket players also agreed that in its current state, the Gen 1 ‘mon is unusable. “Yup, it’s a shame that Lax’s first card in Pocket had to be such a travesty. Jungle Snorlax wasn’t the greatest in its time either, but at least it boasted a fairly unique ability for the period and had access to Double Colorless.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we don’t know what expansion will be added next, Snorlax fans are hopeful that the sleep ‘mon will receive some love. “Wouldn’t mind a Snorlax ex in the next set or even just a new basic one,” wrote one player. “Just a little biased because it’s always been a favorite of mine and I hate how completely useless it is in Pocket right now.”