Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Druddigon is secretly an amazing card

A Druddigon card added in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Mythical Island set is being cited as one of the best cards introduced to the game so far, thanks to an amazing Ability and an underrated attack.

It’s no secret that the Dragon and Metal types haven’t received a lot of attention in Pokemon TCG Pocket since launch. The game has focused more on Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Normal, Psychic, and Water types, especially as they are associated with some of the most popular Pokemon in the game.

Druddigon was the only new Dragon introduced in Mythical Island, and it has been overlooked compared to the likes of Celebi ex. However, it’s time for a second glance at Druddigon, as users on the PTCGP Reddit are outlining tons of reasons why you should pack this beast into your deck.

Druddigon is far stronger than Pokemon Pocket fans realized

The Rough Skin Ability is one of Druddigon’s best features, as it deals 20 damage to the attacking Pokemon. If a Potion is used straight after, then it’s a free counter attack.

“He’s the new Kangaskhan, except he doesn’t require energy,” one user wrote, “Early game, basic wall that only costs one prize card and can provide some chip. Very versatile and useful.”

“I agree, very well-designed card, not necessarily overpowered but just opens up so many options and diversifies the meta,” another user wrote, while another said, “A staller that does passive damage is great.”

Rough Skin, plus the 90 damage of Dragon Claw means that Druddigon can take out a ton of threats in a single turn, especially if Giovanni is used. If the enemy can’t do it in one attack (especially as Druddigon has no weaknesses), then that extra 20 per hit is going to stack, especially on weaker Basic Pokemon.

While Druddigon does have the downside of a two Energy Retreat Cost, there’s now the Leaf Supporter card from Mythical Island which can reduce that to nothing, letting players pull it back to the Bench for free.

The fact that Druddigon isn’t an ex card also works to its advantage, as two of them can act as a wall while setting up a third Pokemon. The only issue is Energy, as it needs Fire and Water to use Dragon Claw, which limits its options somewhat.

The current Pokemon Pocket meta is dominated by the likes of Mew ex and Vaporeon, with people going for quick KOs. Maybe a thorn-covered dragon is the perfect beast to put these Pokemon in their place and shake up the competitive scene a little.