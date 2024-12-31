Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best decks of 2024 revealed

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first year is drawing to a close, and the best competitive decks at the end of 2024 have been revealed, with some surprising placements for popular Pokemon.

Since its launch, Pokemon Pocket has only had two sets, Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, and some Promo boosters. Despite the relatively small pool of available cards, the competitive scene has been upended several times, with surprise decks like Golem and Scolipede seeing use.

With 2024 ending, a user on the PTCGP Reddit has revealed the final top decks of the year using information from Limitless — a site that has collated 100,000 tournament results since launch.

Article continues after ad

Gen 1 Pokemon are still the best competitive decks in Pocket

The top-ranked decks should come as no surprise, with Gyarados ex and Mewtwo ex being the best of the bunch.

Gyarados ex is notorious for its quick Energy retrieval, helped by Misty and the new Vaporeon card introduced in Mythical Island. Once a player gets this sea serpent on the field, their opponent will struggle to dethrone it.

Article continues after ad

Mewtwo ex decks received a huge boost in Mythical Island when the powerful Mew ex added its copying ability to the roster. Mewtwo ex is still a powerhouse of a card on its own, helping to keep it relevant in the new meta.

Article continues after ad

Celebi ex in the A-Tier isn’t too surprising, as it may have a reputation for being OP, but it’s heavily reliant on RNG and can be steamrolled after a bad coin flip. Similarly, Pikachu ex has taken a dip, considering that players are running more Pokemon that attack the Bench.

Two of the surprising figures on the tier list are Golem and Scolipede. Golem has made waves in tournaments, thanks to the amazing Druddigon stall helping it get set up, while Scolipede’s poison damage is reliable for the user and frustrating for the enemy.

Article continues after ad

It’s heartening to see that Pokemon Pocket has quickly developed such a wide meta. It would have been easy for the developers to push one or two archetypes to encourage people to buy packs, but it’s more than possible for free players to make powerful decks without spending a penny.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Pocket has had a great release year, short as it was, and we can’t wait to see how the game evolves, as more concepts from the Pokemon TCG are introduced and the gameplay expands further.