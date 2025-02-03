Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Articuno & Misty combo just got even stronger

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s best meta decks are always changing with every new update, but the latest Space-Time Smackdown expansion has made Articuno even more OP.

While Darkrai and Weavile ex currently dominate the TCG Pocket meta, the expansion has also made Articuno ex even stronger than ever before. While this Legendary bird quickly rose to notoriety thanks to its powerful combination with Misty, the Ice-type has received an even bigger buff thanks to some powerful new Supporters and Pokemon Tool cards.

In fact, Articuno ex is so strong that players don’t even need to use other Pokemon in their team. While this may sound incredibly counterintuitive when running against stalling decks like Druddigon, this powerful deck has the answer to even the strongest cards.

New Articuno ex deck

This Articuno deck showcased by notmypillows is made up of two Articuno ex and a whopping 18 Supporter cards. We’ve outlined all the cards you need in the table below:

Pokemon Number of Cards Type

Articuno ex 2 Water

Potion 2 Item

Poke Ball 2 Item

Misty 2 Supporter

Professor’s Research 2 Supporter

Giovanni 2 Supporter

Sabrina 1 Supporter

Cyrus 2 Supporter

Dawn 1 Supporter

Mars 1 Supporter

Giant Cape 1 Item

Rocky Helmet 2 Item

The game-winning strategy of this deck is to use Articuno and Misty on turn one. This will enable you to quickly power up the Legendary bird with the Water energy needed to use Blizzard. If you’re lucky and the coin flip gods give you all three energy, then you’ll instantly be able to unleash an 80-damage attack and 10 additional damage to all your opponent’s benched Pokemon.

Should your opponent use a tank like Druddigon then you can use Cyrus to force them to switch out to one of their damaged Pokemon. With two copies of Cyrus, you’ll essentially be able to snipe low-health and pre-evolved monsters before they even enter the field.

Even if you don’t manage to get Cyrus, Sabrina can also make your opponent switch out any tanky ‘mons. With only two Pokemon available, you must keep Articuno as healthy as possible. That’s where the two potions and Giant Cape come in.

Giant Cape gives Articuno added survivability by raising its HP to 160, while the two Potions will heal 40 HP. This will ensure you can tank a hit from even the most powerful ex cards, while Rocky Helmet punishes players when they do lay down some damage.

