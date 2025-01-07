Pokemon TCG Pocket is giving out more Promo cards via a new Wonder Pick event that is running through January 2025, offering alternate versions of two iconic Kanto starter ‘Mons.

Wonder Picks in Pokemon Pocket offers players a selection of five cards to randomly draw from. As their collection grows, this often turns into a 1/5 choice, leading to plenty of frustration and elation as the elusive full art rares dangle tantalizingly on the screen.

Wonder Pick events not only offer new variants of cards, but they often have Bonus Picks that can land specific items and Tickets, which generally don’t appear when drawing. The first random draw event in January 2025 offers Charmander and Squirtle and some hourglasses that can help further down the line.

The Pokemon Company

The first 2025 Wonder Pick event will run from January 7 to January 21. This gives players plenty of time to nab its promo cards, so long as they log-in regularly.

Wonder Picks

The new event will feature new Promo cards for Charmander and Squirtle that can be acquired via Wonder Picks and Bonus Picks. Like cards from previous events, they have the Chansey sticker on them, but they still function perfectly fine for those building Charizard or Blastoise decks.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Set Promo-A Promo-A

Bonus Picks

Players have a chance to get a Bonus Pick, which doesn’t cost Wonder Stamina or Hourglasses. The items that can be received include:

Promo Charmander

Promo Squirtle

Genetic Apex Charmander

Genetic Apex Squirtle

Wonder Hourglass

Blastoise Event Ticket

The latest Wonder Pick special runs alongside the Blastoise Drop event. The ticket unlocked during Bonus Picks can be used to grab the goodies that are available in the Shop.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s January 2025 Wonder Pick Event rewards. Check out our guides for the upcoming Trading mechanic and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.