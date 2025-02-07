Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick February 2025: Cards & picks

The February 2025 Promo Cards have been revealed, bringing two new Pokemon to the spotlight via the monthly Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick event.

While the Wonder Pick feature allows players to randomly draw a fee card out of a pool of five, the monthly events fill those five slots with two special Promo cards and other valuable items and in-game currency.

January’s event put Kanto starters Squirtle and Charmander in the spotlight, and now February is replacing them with Togepi and Chimchar. Learn all the details so you don’t miss a beat, including the dates, picks, and rewards.

Article continues after ad

The February Wonder Pick event will run from February 7, 2025, at 6:00 AM until February 21, 2025, at 5:59 AM UTC.

However, the Bonus & Chansey Wonder Picks, as well as the accessories will be divided into parts.

Bonus & Chansey Wonder Picks : From February 7 until February 21.

: From February 7 until February 21. Chimchar Accessories Part 1 : From February 7, until February 28

: From February 7, until February 28 Chimchar Accessories Part 2: From February 14, until February 28.

Chansey Picks

Special Chansey Wonder Picks will appear during the day. They will require x2 Wonder Stamina and will give players the chance to get Chimchar and Togepi Promo cards, marked with a Chansey stamp.

Article continues after ad

CARD DETAILS P-A 040 – Chimchar

Type: Fire

HP: 60 P-A 041 – Togepi

Type: Psychic

HP: 50

Bonus Picks

The event will also feature both regular Chimchar and Togepi cards which players can Wonder Pick for free along with the Promo Cards and other items.

Article continues after ad

ITEM DETAILS #027 – Chimchar

Space-Time Smackdown set card

(27/155)



Type: Fire

HP: 60

Attack: Scratch

Attack Damage: 20

Attack Energy: 1 Fire Energy

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Water-type Pokemon #063 – Togepi

Space-Time Smackdown set card

(63/155)



Type: Psychic

HP: 50

Attack: Pound

Attack Damage: 20

Attack Energy: 1 Psychic Energy

Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Weakness: +20 damage from Metal-type Pokemon Wonder Hourglass

Allows players to reduce the time to get Wonder Stamina. Each Hourglass reduces one hour. Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar)

The Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) can be exchanged for accessories and items at the in-game shop.

February Wonder Pick missions

These are the missions that have been announced for the February 2025 Wonder Pick event:

Collect 1 Chimchar card: x1 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar)

x1 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) Collect 1 Togepi card: x1 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar)

x1 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) Wonder Pick 3 times: x2 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) + x100 Trade Token

x2 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) + x100 Trade Token Wonder Pick 4 times : x2 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar)

: x2 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) Wonder Pick 5 times: x3 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar)

Shop items

Here are all the event-themed items players can purchase using their Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar).

ITEM COST AMOUNT AVAILABLE Chimchar (backdrop)

x3 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) x1 Chimchar & Monferno & Infernape (cover)

x3 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) x1 Cave of Crystals (backdrop)

x3 Event Shop Ticket (Chimchar) x1

More missions and accessories will be released once the second part of the event kicks in. We will update this guide then.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket February 2025 Wonder Pick Event rewards. Check out our guides for the best Rental Decks, the events schedule, and all the secret missions.