Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick event forces players to complete Missions again

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first Wonder Pick event of 2025 has been marred by a huge issue, as players who completed tasks before the unintentional early start have to do them again if they want the rewards.

The January 2025 Wonder Pick event involves players receiving bonus picks and drawing promo versions of Charmander and Squirtle, all with a Chansey sticker. Unlike the brutal Emblem events, the event is fairly easy to complete, even though there is a frustrating element of random chance to it.

Pokemon Pocket fans had a chance to win the new promo cards ahead of schedule, as the Wonder Pick event launched a day early. According to users of the PTCGP Reddit, this had the side effect of not registering card draws for completing Missions.

Wonder Pick 1 has a Mission completion issue

Two of the Missions in the Wonder Pick event involve drawing a promo Charmander and a promo Squirtle. These are acquired through random chance, and there are limits to how often you can Wonder Pick, unless you’re willing to spend Hourglasses.

Anyone who pulled one of the promo Kanto starter cards before the event officially began has not been registered as completing the Mission. This means they’ll have to keep using Wonder Pick again if they want the Blastoise Event Ticket rewards that are being given out.

Naturally, this has annoyed fans who jumped the gun and started the event as soon as it went live, unaware that it was only up due to an error.

“Same thing for me with both! Awful. I have a feeling I’ll never get another Charmander. I only got one of the event Magnemite the whole time,” one user wrote, while another said, “I just realized mine is the same and now I’m annoyed. Why did they let us get them early then?”

Luckily, there is still time to complete the Missions, as the Wonder Pick 1 event ends on January 21. Players will just need to keep spending their Wonder Stamina and hoping they get lucky… again.

