Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event has one OP promo card you need

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop Event is now live and while many players will be after the new alt art Grass-type, there’s another promo card that every player should look for.

Like the Lapras ex Drop Event, the latest Venusaur event enables players to add five new promo cards to their collections. However, the card that takes the show is none other than a Basic 50 HP card – Jigglypuff.

While this pink puffball may look small and unimposing, it comes with an extremely powerful ability to send your opponent’s Active Pokemon to sleep. The kicker here is that, unlike Frosmoth and Wigglytuff ex, Jigglypuff only needs one Basic Energy to send her foes to sleep.

Pokemon Pocket players need this Jigglypuff promo card

The Pokemon Company Forget Venusaur — Jigglypuff is the card you want.

This new promo card beats the current Jigglypuff card, which requires players to use two energy to deal 30 damage and has no sleep bonus. As you can imagine, this makes the new Jigglypuff promo card the best Pokemon for sleep-based decks.

As you can imagine, having a card that can instantly put your opponent’s Active ‘mon to sleep without any major setup is incredibly strong. Pair this with the fact that meta cards like Mewtwo ex, Articuno ex, and Moltres ex can’t evolve to remove the sleep – and you have an incredibly powerful counter card.

Essentially, Jigglypuff enables you to stall these cards and effectively stops them from sweeping through your entire deck. To make things even better, Jigglypuff is a colorless basic card, which means it can be slotted into any deck.

So, if you don’t manage to land the Venusaur alt art card in the new Drop Event, and happen to get Jigglypuff, don’t be disheartened – you have a card that can counter the best meta ‘mons. Jigglypuff has a 23.84% drop rate, so you should have plenty of time to get a couple during the event.

It’s not just the new Jigglypuff promo card that you’ll want to add to your collection, as the new event has two other cards that can turn the tide of even the closest battle.