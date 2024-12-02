Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop event: Dates, rewards & more

Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop event: Dates, rewards & moreThe Pokemon Company/Unsplash
Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Venusaur Drop event, from dates and rewards to new Promo cards.
Pokemon TCG Pocket quickly made a name for itself when it was first released at the end of October 2024. Now, a few months into its lifecycle, trainers have been given a whole new event guide: the Venusaur Promo event.
This new event is the second for the game and follows the water-based Lapras EX event. Trainers will be battling against grass-type Pokemon this time, so be sure to update your fire deck as this event is already shaping up to be a big challenge.
Here is everything you need to know about the new Venusaur Promo event, including the end date, rewards, and more.
Venusuar Drop event dates
The Venusaur Drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket began on November 29, 2024, and will run until December 13, 2024.
It is a solo battle event with four tiers of battles to complete, all of which will disappear once the event is over. As such, get in quickly to get all the rewards.
Venusaur Drop event battle tasks & rewards
Each different tier in the Venusaur Drop event will reward trainers with items when defeated, as well as unique rewards for when each unique task is completed for each different battle.
The full battle tasks and rewards list for each Venusaur Drop event battle are included below.
Beginner
Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Fire-type Pokemon
- Reward: Event Hourglass x3
Task 2: Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play
- Reward: Event Hourglass x3
Intermediate
Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Fire-type Pokémon
- Reward: Event Hourglass x3
Task 2: Make your opponent’s Pokemon Asleep 1 time
- Reward: Event Hourglass x3
Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14
- Event Hourglass x3
Advanced
Task 1: Win 5 or more battles
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4
Task 2: Win this battle using a deck where all Pokemon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4
Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4
Task 4: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4
Expert
Task 1: Win this battle using a deck where all Pokemon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5
Task 2: Win this battle by turn 12
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5
Task 3: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5
Task 4: Win 10 or more battles
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5
Task 5: Win 20 or more battles
- Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5
All first-time rewards
You will be rewarded with some additional goodies when you clear each tier for the first time during the Venusaur Drop event. However, these items will only be given when you defeat each different level for the first time and are a once-off.
Here are the first-time rewards for each difficulty level:
Beginner:
- Pack Hourglass x2
- Shinedust x50
- Shop Ticket
- XP x25
Intermediate:
- Pack Hourglass x4
- Shinedust x100
- Shop Ticket
- XP x50
Advanced:
- Pack Hourglass x6
- Shinedust x150
- Shop Ticket
- XP x75
Expert:
- Pack Hourglass x8
- Shinedust x200
- Shop Ticket
- XP x100
All chance rewards
The final prize for the Venusaur Drop event is chance rewards. As the name suggests, they are completely random and can be earned at the end of a successful battle across all of the different difficulties.
Beginner:
- Promo Pack
- Shinedust x25
- Shop Ticket
Intermediate:
- Promo Pack
- Shinedust x25
- Shop Ticket
Advanced:
- Promo Pack
- Shinedust x25
- Shop Ticket
Expert:
- Promo Pack
- Shinedust x25
- Shop Ticket
All new Promo cards in Venusaur Drop event
One of the most exciting parts of this new Pokemon TCG Pocket event is that it includes more promo cards. These cards feature unique designs and, in some cases, even display a special attack or item attached to the Pokemon.
There are five new Promo cards as part of the Venusaur Drop event, as outlined below:
- Haunter
- Jigglypuff
- Onix
- Greninja
- Venusaur
And that's everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket's Venusaur Drop event.