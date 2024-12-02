Pokemon TCG Pocket Venusaur Drop event: Dates, rewards & more

Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Venusaur Drop event, from dates and rewards to new Promo cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket quickly made a name for itself when it was first released at the end of October 2024. Now, a few months into its lifecycle, trainers have been given a whole new event guide: the Venusaur Promo event.

This new event is the second for the game and follows the water-based Lapras EX event. Trainers will be battling against grass-type Pokemon this time, so be sure to update your fire deck as this event is already shaping up to be a big challenge.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Venusaur Promo event, including the end date, rewards, and more.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

The Venusaur Drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket began on November 29, 2024, and will run until December 13, 2024.

It is a solo battle event with four tiers of battles to complete, all of which will disappear once the event is over. As such, get in quickly to get all the rewards.

Venusaur Drop event battle tasks & rewards

Each different tier in the Venusaur Drop event will reward trainers with items when defeated, as well as unique rewards for when each unique task is completed for each different battle.

The full battle tasks and rewards list for each Venusaur Drop event battle are included below.

Beginner

Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 1 time with an attack from a Fire-type Pokemon

Reward: Event Hourglass x3

Task 2: Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play

Reward: Event Hourglass x3

Intermediate

Task 1: Knock Out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Fire-type Pokémon

Reward: Event Hourglass x3

Task 2: Make your opponent’s Pokemon Asleep 1 time

Reward: Event Hourglass x3

Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14

Event Hourglass x3

Advanced

Task 1: Win 5 or more battles

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4

Task 2: Win this battle using a deck where all Pokemon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4

Task 3: Win this battle by turn 14

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4

Task 4: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x4

Expert

Task 1: Win this battle using a deck where all Pokemon cards are of ♢, ♢♢, and/or ♢♢♢ rarity

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5

Task 2: Win this battle by turn 12

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5

Task 3: Win this battle without your opponent getting any points

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5

Task 4: Win 10 or more battles

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5

Task 5: Win 20 or more battles

Reward: Wonder Hourglass x5

All first-time rewards

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

You will be rewarded with some additional goodies when you clear each tier for the first time during the Venusaur Drop event. However, these items will only be given when you defeat each different level for the first time and are a once-off.

Here are the first-time rewards for each difficulty level:

Beginner:

Pack Hourglass x2

Shinedust x50

Shop Ticket

XP x25

Intermediate:

Pack Hourglass x4

Shinedust x100

Shop Ticket

XP x50



Advanced:

Pack Hourglass x6

Shinedust x150

Shop Ticket

XP x75



Expert:

Pack Hourglass x8

Shinedust x200

Shop Ticket

XP x100

All chance rewards

The final prize for the Venusaur Drop event is chance rewards. As the name suggests, they are completely random and can be earned at the end of a successful battle across all of the different difficulties.

Beginner:

Promo Pack

Shinedust x25

Shop Ticket



Intermediate:

Promo Pack

Shinedust x25

Shop Ticket



Advanced:

Promo Pack

Shinedust x25

Shop Ticket



Expert:

Promo Pack

Shinedust x25

Shop Ticket

All new Promo cards in Venusaur Drop event

The Pokemon Company

One of the most exciting parts of this new Pokemon TCG Pocket event is that it includes more promo cards. These cards feature unique designs and, in some cases, even display a special attack or item attached to the Pokemon.

There are five new Promo cards as part of the Venusaur Drop event, as outlined below:

Haunter

Jigglypuff

Onix

Greninja

Venusaur

And that’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Venusaur Drop event. For more Pokemon TCG Pocket content, be sure to check out the best decks to use in the game, how to get free packs as well as how to craft.