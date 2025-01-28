Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Supporter might beat Sabrina

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been analyzing every new addition coming to the game with the Space-Time Smackdown expansion and noticed one particular card that could replace Sabrina.

With every new expansion that comes to Pokemon TCG Pocket, the meta changes. It happened when the Mythical Island set came into play and users exploited the Celebi ex and Serperior combo to destroy the Mewtwo ex decks.

Now that the Space-Time Smackdown expansion is about to be released, players have been thoroughly analyzing every single card to pre-build what they expect will be the ultimate decks for the times ahead.

One card that stood out was Cynthia, which gives a +50 damage to Garchomp or Togekiss, making them unstoppable. However, that’s not the only new addition players look forward to using.

Cyrus is the new Support card to look out for

A post from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Reddit page portraying the new Supporter, Cyrus, has gained attention among players, as some claim that this card can become the replacement for the fearsome Sabrina.

While Sabrina’s card forces your opponent to switch out their Active Pokemon to the bench and pull out a different one, Cyrus’ card lets you switch your opponent’s Active Pokemon for one of their Benched ones. However, the one you pick must have had damage dealt to it.

This card is incredibly useful since it allows you to pull back in a beaten Pokemon to finish it off or to fully hit a Pokemon you’ve been damaging over time with special attacks or abilities from your Benched creatures.

The catch is that if none of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon have damage, then it becomes completely useless. That’s why those who plan on adding it to their decks must also get Pokemon with spread damage who can hit while on hold.

After analyzing the card’s details, players on the post started debating whether or not Cyrus would be replacing Sabrina, with many of them stating that Sabrina’s reign is far from over.

“Sabrina still has great value in being a defensive card. There are so many games where Sabrina has saved me by stalling the opponent and forcing them to switch to a Pokemon with zero energy and a high retreat cost” a player shared.

Some more strategic players noted that instead of replacing the feared trainer, Cyrus could act as a side grade to it. “There’s the fact that you can Sabrina for your first hit, then Cyrus that target back out the next turn to finish it off. I don’t see why I wouldn’t run both in a lot of decks”, a user wrote.

There are many powerful deck combinations available to make the Sabrina and Cyrus combo viable, and with this addition, cards like Articuno ex, Greninja, Zebstrika, Hitmonlee, and others will certainly resurface in the upcoming battles.

Just keep in mind that decks with only Cyrus might end up being niche since there are not many players who use Pokemon with spread damage regularly. So for now, it’s safe to say Sabrina’s reign is still secured with this new ally on her side.