Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown set will add game-changing new card type

The first trailer for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s upcoming Space-Time Smackdown set has confirmed that a powerful card type is coming to the game, one with the potential to completely shake up the meta.

Pokemon Pocket gives players more than just creatures for their decks. There are Item cards like Potions and the Pokedex that provide small benefits, and the Supporter cards, featuring human characters like Blue and Giovanni, which are powerful but only one can be used per turn.

Article continues after ad

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion for Pokemon Pocket is adding 140 new cards to the game. The announcement trailer showed off the text for some cards, one of which mentioned a whole new type.

The Pokemon Company

Pachirisu ex’s card text confirms Tool cards are coming to Pokemon Pocket

Pachirisu ex has an attack called Sparking Gadget, which does 40 damage on its own. However, if Pachirisu ex has a Pokemon Tool card attached to it, then the attack deals an additional 40 damage.

Pokemon Tools are already part of the tabletop TCG. They’re similar to Item cards, acting like equipment, as they’re attached to your Pokemon. You can only have one Tool per Pokemon, but they can put on ‘Mons sitting on the Bench.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tool cards can be extremely useful, especially when it comes to keeping your team alive. Cards like Lucky Helmet let you draw two cards whenever you take damage, Amulet of Hope lets you search your deck for three cards if the Pokemon it’s attached to is knocked out, and Float Stone removes the Pokemon’s Retreat Cost.

These are just a few of the powerful Tool cards in the game. Many of them reduce damage, power up attacks, and let you draw additional Energy or cards.

Article continues after ad

Right now, the Pokemon Pocket competitive scene has an issue where games can end quickly if an opponent gets something strong out quickly and can wipe a Bench. Tool cards will help players stay in the game, and we can’t wait to see how they will shake up the meta.